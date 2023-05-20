Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Want normal relations but...: Modi on India-Pakistan ties

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

TOKYO, May 19: India wants "normal and neighbourly relations" with Pakistan but it is incumbent on Islamabad to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and to take necessary steps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

Modi said India wants normal bilateral ties with Pakistan, adding that "it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard".

India has repeatedly raised its concern over Pakistan's support to cross-border terrorism and has asserted that terror and talks cannot go together.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto had attended the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa earlier this month but there were no bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Modi's interview to Nikkei Asia, which is part of Nikkei, one of Asia's largest independent business media groups, has come ahead of G7 Summit in Japan, happening at a time of increasing global challenges.

During the interview, the Prime Minister also answered queries related to ties with China and spoke about India's efforts to amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South.

"India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity," Modi said.

A standoff erupted with China in Eastern Ladakh in the summer of 2020 following actions of the Chinese army and while talks have led to disengagement from some areas, some friction points remain.

"Peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China. The future development of India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests," Modi said, noting that "normalizing" the ties would benefit the wider region and the world.

Modi on Friday reached Hiroshima in Japan to attend the G7 Summit. India has been invited as a guest country for the Summit. India has been participating in the G7 Summit since 2003.

Asked whether India can play a mediator role in Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi said his country's position on the Ukraine conflict "is clear and unwavering."

"India stands on the side of peace and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers.

We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine," Modi said, adding that "cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict".

Modi said that Japan and India's shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law have naturally brought them closer.

"We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests," he said in the interview, which was conducted partly in writing and partly in person.

Modi also vowed to "amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South" nations at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, as he strives to "foster synergy" with the broader Group of 20. India holds G20 presidency and will host the summit later this year.

Modi told Nikkei Asia that he was looking forward to discussing global changes and challenges in areas such as energy, digital technology and supply chains."I will emphasize India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges," he said, adding that India's experience would "resonate strongly at the meeting."    ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Want normal relations but...: Modi on India-Pakistan ties
G7 agrees new sanctions to ‘starve Russia’s war machine’
‘Steady progress’ being made on US debt deal: W House
China nuke arsenal build-up ‘concern for global stability’: G7
Pak police to search home of Imran Khan
Xi unveils grand development plan with Central Asia allies
Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit
Biden not to apologize for US bombing Japan during Hiroshima visit


Latest News
Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev
17 fishermen held with current nets in Lakshmipur
RAB rescues 3-year-old kidnapped child; masterminds arrested in Dhaka
School teacher 'commits suicide' jumping under train in Cumilla
BNP is preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader
Bangladesh 'A' earn hardfought draw against West Indies 'A'
Govt to import onions if price not decreased within two days: Minister
Govt's time is over despite PM goes abroad frequently: Fakhrul
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Elderly man commits suicide in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Defence Minister of the Republic of Kosovo
45th BCS preliminary test held Friday
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
Gazipur mayor candidate Zaida Khatun's car attacked during campaign
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Guardiola salutes 'special' Man City after Real rout seals final berth
Dhaka-Ctg Highway to remain closed Saturday for 2hrs
30 injured as police charge batons Khulna BNP rally, 10 held
Four women among 17 held for cheating people using mobile apps
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft