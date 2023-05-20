Video
China nuke arsenal build-up ‘concern for global stability’: G7

Quad leaders to meet on sidelines of G7: W House

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

HIROSHIMA, May 19: China's rapidly growing nuclear arsenal is a "concern to global and regional stability", Group of Seven leaders said Friday after talks on nuclear disarmament in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The SIPRI think tank estimates that China has a stockpile of around 350 nuclear warheads -- a small sum when compared with the United States and Russia.

But it is growing fast, and the country could have 1,500 warheads by 2035, according to a Pentagon estimate published in November.

Concerns about the build-up have been growing in the West, and the G7 leaders warned the expansion "without transparency nor meaningful dialogue poses a concern to global and regional stability".

Since its first nuclear test in 1964, China has been content to maintain a comparatively modest arsenal and has maintained that it will never be the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict.

But in recent years, under President Xi Jinping, it has begun a massive military modernisation drive that includes upgrading its nuclear weapons to not only deter foes but also be able to counter-attack if deterrence fails.

In April, foreign ministers from G7 wealthy democracies also warned over the expansion of China's nuclear capacity, urging "strategic risk reduction discussions" with Washington and greater transparency from Beijing.

G7 leaders, who earlier Friday laid wreaths at a memorial to the estimated 140,000 people killed in the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, also took aim at Russia.

They condemned its "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" and called a plan to station nuclear weapons in Belarus "dangerous and unacceptable".

They also slammed proliferation, warning North Korea against "provocative actions" and urging Iran to "cease nuclear escalations".

Meanwhile, leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India will hold talks on the sidelines of the G7 on Saturday, the White House said, after discussions in Sydney were cancelled.

The Quad had been due to meet next week after the G7, but the plan was dropped after US President Joe Biden cut short his Asia trip because of debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

"Tomorrow, in addition to the G7, President Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders' meeting," the White House said in a statement Friday.

"Along with sharing strategic assessments, the leaders will welcome new forms of Quad cooperation on secure digital technology, submarine cables, infrastructure capacity building, and maritime domain awareness," the statement added.

Biden had been due to travel from Hiroshima to Papua New Guinea for a historic trip, before continuing to Australia.

But with warnings Washington could face a catastrophic default on its debts by June 1, he opted to return home after the Japan leg of the trip. The Quad alliance positions itself as a bulwark against China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region under President Xi Jinping.

Members deny hostile intentions towards Beijing however, and stress that they are not a military alliance.    AFP


