

Pak police to search home of Imran Khan



Hundreds of policemen, led by the district commissioner, will perform the search after receiving a warrant to do so, said Amir Mir, the information minister of the sprawling province of Punjab.



"We have information that there are around 40 terrorists hiding there, so I think we will need some 400 police to search the house," he told Reuters.

He was referring to supporters of Khan accused of attacking and vandalising government and military buildings, but ruled out the arrest of Khan.



"We don't have any plans to arrest Imran Khan."



Police would search only if Khan permitted them to do, he added, but if not, they would withdraw until the government chalked out the next steps.



Although Khan has already agreed to allow police access to his home, government officials say they want his permission for a search in order to avoid violence by his supporters.



Meanwhile, Imran Khan says he has had "no dialogue" with Pakistan's military since his campaign of defiance against the nation's powerful generals boiled over into deadly unrest last week.



The opposition leader's comments in an interview with AFP underscore the full-scale breakdown of relations between the country's most popular politician and the army, which directly ruled Pakistan for more than three decades and remains hugely powerful behind the scenes.



"The current army chief clearly has some problems with me," Khan said inside his Lahore home late Thursday. "I don't know what will happen in the future, but right now there's no dialogue."



Hours after repeating accusations that a top intelligence officer was involved in a November attempt on his life, 70-year-old Khan was last week swarmed by paramilitary troops and arrested on graft charges.



Days of civil unrest followed -- with government buildings set alight, military installations damaged and at least nine people killed -- before the Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal.



The former cricket star said the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is "scared" to face his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in general elections due no later than October.



"Our party has been facing a crackdown really for one year," said Khan, seeming tired but resolved, sitting between the twin draped flags of Pakistan and PTI.



"I was removed from power through this conspiracy by the ex-army chief."



Military support has historically been a cornerstone of stable governments in Islamabad, although the institution denies involvement in politics.



The growing chasm between Khan and the generals complicates his campaign to return to office and pits his legions of followers against the men in control of the world's sixth-largest army.



Khan said last week's violence was a "conspiracy" staged to justify repression of his PTI party.



More than 7,000 people were detained as the unrest broke out and at least 19 senior PTI officials were arrested, some in overnight raids on their homes, accused of instigating violence.



"This terrorism and mobbing was all pre-planned and this was done by Khan," Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said last week. �REUTERS, AFP



