First unofficial Test ends in draw The first of the three unofficial Tests between hosts Bangladesh-A and visiting West Indies-A ended in draw after Jaker Ali's steadiness as Bangladesh reached on 187 for seven in their 2nd innings till the end of the final day's game.





Hosts batters were even irresponsible in danger and started throwing wickets regularly. Mahmudul Hasan Joy got out on 20, skipper Afif Hossain managed nine runs.



Set batter Shadman got out on 64 as Bangladesh were on the verge of innings defeat when wicketkeeper Jaker Ali came to bat. Like the earlier innings, Nayeem Hasan (11) and Tanzim Sakib (3) failed to support Jaker.





Leggy Rishad Hossain finally joined with Jaker and the pair remained unbeaten till the last ball of the day scoring 36 and 20 runs respectively. The hosts thereby, took 24 runs lead at that juncture of the game.

Earlier on Tuesday, visitors won the toss at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet and opted to bat first.







The second rowed Caribbean side declared their 1st innings on 427 for seven ridding on the bat of Kirk McKenzie (86), Alick Athanaze (85), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (83), Joshua Da Silva (73) and Kevin Sinclair (not out 53).

Being followed on, Bangladesh openers remained unbeaten on day-3 as Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were batting on not and five runs respectively. Zakir however, failed to open the account before returning to the dugout. The leading 1st innings scorer Saif Hasan departed for six, who scored 95 in the earlier appearance.Gudakesh Motie and Jair McAllister took two wickets each while Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair and Raymon Reifer shared the rest.Musfik Hasan hauled three wickets for 54 runs, Nayeem Hasan took two while Ripon Mondol and Saif Hassan shared the rest between them.Bangladesh-A in reply, were bowled out for 264 runs in their 1st innings after disastrous batting display despite bucks from Saif Hasan (95), Jaker Ali (not out 64) and skipper Afif Hossain Dhrubo (45). Hosts thus, failed to avoid follow on and resumed batting again.Jair McAllister hauled five wickets for 60 runs while Akeem Jordan and Raymon Reifer shared two wickets each. Yannic Cariah picked the rest.The 2nd four-day Test will be held between May 23 and 26 at the same venue.