Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

West Indies A tour of Bangladesh 2023

First unofficial Test ends in draw

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Sports Reporter

First unofficial Test ends in draw

First unofficial Test ends in draw

The first of the three unofficial Tests between hosts Bangladesh-A and visiting West Indies-A ended in draw after Jaker Ali's steadiness as Bangladesh reached on 187 for seven in their 2nd innings till the end of the final day's game.

Being followed on, Bangladesh openers remained unbeaten on day-3 as Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were batting on not and five runs respectively. Zakir however, failed to open the account before returning to the dugout. The leading 1st innings scorer Saif Hasan departed for six, who scored 95 in the earlier appearance.

Hosts batters were even irresponsible in danger and started throwing wickets regularly. Mahmudul Hasan Joy got out on 20, skipper Afif Hossain managed nine runs.
Set batter Shadman got out on 64 as Bangladesh were on the verge of innings defeat when wicketkeeper Jaker Ali came to bat. Like the earlier innings, Nayeem Hasan (11) and Tanzim Sakib (3) failed to support Jaker.

Leggy Rishad Hossain finally joined with Jaker and the pair remained unbeaten till the last ball of the day scoring 36 and 20 runs respectively. The hosts thereby, took 24 runs lead at that juncture of the game.

Gudakesh Motie and Jair McAllister took two wickets each while Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair and Raymon Reifer shared the rest.
Earlier on Tuesday, visitors won the toss at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet and opted to bat first.

The second rowed Caribbean side declared their 1st innings on 427 for seven ridding on the bat of Kirk McKenzie (86), Alick Athanaze (85), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (83), Joshua Da Silva (73) and  Kevin Sinclair (not out 53).

Musfik Hasan hauled three wickets for 54 runs, Nayeem Hasan took two while Ripon Mondol and Saif Hassan shared the rest between them.

Bangladesh-A in reply, were bowled out for 264 runs in their 1st innings after disastrous batting display despite bucks from Saif Hasan (95), Jaker Ali (not out 64) and skipper Afif Hossain Dhrubo (45). Hosts thus, failed to avoid follow on and resumed batting again.

Jair McAllister hauled five wickets for 60 runs while Akeem Jordan and Raymon Reifer shared two wickets each. Yannic Cariah picked the rest.

The 2nd four-day Test will be held between May 23 and 26 at the same venue.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
First unofficial Test ends in draw
Kings close to fourth consecutive title
Bayern face Leipzig with Dortmund nipping at their heels
Dhaka Abahani beat Sheikh Russel
Dutch tackle surge in football violence
Labuschagne warns Smith as good as when he dominated 2019 Ashes
MSC move to 3rd position with hard-fought win
Vaughan set for BBC return after being cleared over racism claim


Latest News
Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev
17 fishermen held with current nets in Lakshmipur
RAB rescues 3-year-old kidnapped child; masterminds arrested in Dhaka
School teacher 'commits suicide' jumping under train in Cumilla
BNP is preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader
Bangladesh 'A' earn hardfought draw against West Indies 'A'
Govt to import onions if price not decreased within two days: Minister
Govt's time is over despite PM goes abroad frequently: Fakhrul
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Elderly man commits suicide in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Defence Minister of the Republic of Kosovo
45th BCS preliminary test held Friday
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
Gazipur mayor candidate Zaida Khatun's car attacked during campaign
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Guardiola salutes 'special' Man City after Real rout seals final berth
Dhaka-Ctg Highway to remain closed Saturday for 2hrs
30 injured as police charge batons Khulna BNP rally, 10 held
Four women among 17 held for cheating people using mobile apps
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft