Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Kings close to fourth consecutive title

A history in BPL awaits another win

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

Kings close to fourth consecutive title

Kings close to fourth consecutive title

Despite suffering its first defeat in the Bangladesh Premier League in the last match, Bashundhara Kings' path to winning the fourth consecutive title remains as smooth as ever. The boys moved one step closer to the historic moment following a 2-0 win over Chittagong Abahani at its home venue on Friday.

Bashundhara Kings had a bad time last week. It suffered its first defeat to Police FC in the League within three days losing to Mohammedan in the semi-finals of the Federation Cup. It was certainly a devastating moment for the powerful team after being eliminated from the semi-finals of the Federation Cup.

Two foreigners, Miguel and Dorielton made it Bashundhara's day each scoring one goal on the day. Also, a direct red card shown to Farhad Mia of Ctg Abahani in the 18th minute made it easy for the home side. The Chattogram team had to play with 10 people for the rest of the time.

Bashundhara Kings' two Brazilians Miguel and Dorielton returned the team to the winning way in the match. Miguel scored from a penalty shot in the 18th minute. Dorielton doubled the lead in the 51st minute.

The gap could have been 3-0. But the Kings got a penalty again in the 60th minute and Robson could not score. His shot was blocked by Chittagong Abahani goalkeeper Nayeem.

With 43 points from 16 games, the Kings maintained a 10-point lead over Abahani. If the Kings can win one more game, it will have a unique record of winning four BPL titles in a row.

Earlier, Dhaka Wanderers Club has a record of winning four consecutive times in domestic football.

But that was before the independence. Dhaka Wanderers won the Dhaka Senior Division Football League in 1953, 1954, 1955 and 1956.

If Bashundhara Kings win, they will become the first team in independent Bangladesh to win four consecutive titles in the league.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
First unofficial Test ends in draw
Kings close to fourth consecutive title
Bayern face Leipzig with Dortmund nipping at their heels
Dhaka Abahani beat Sheikh Russel
Dutch tackle surge in football violence
Labuschagne warns Smith as good as when he dominated 2019 Ashes
MSC move to 3rd position with hard-fought win
Vaughan set for BBC return after being cleared over racism claim


Latest News
Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev
17 fishermen held with current nets in Lakshmipur
RAB rescues 3-year-old kidnapped child; masterminds arrested in Dhaka
School teacher 'commits suicide' jumping under train in Cumilla
BNP is preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader
Bangladesh 'A' earn hardfought draw against West Indies 'A'
Govt to import onions if price not decreased within two days: Minister
Govt's time is over despite PM goes abroad frequently: Fakhrul
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Elderly man commits suicide in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Defence Minister of the Republic of Kosovo
45th BCS preliminary test held Friday
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
Gazipur mayor candidate Zaida Khatun's car attacked during campaign
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Guardiola salutes 'special' Man City after Real rout seals final berth
Dhaka-Ctg Highway to remain closed Saturday for 2hrs
30 injured as police charge batons Khulna BNP rally, 10 held
Four women among 17 held for cheating people using mobile apps
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft