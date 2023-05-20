

Kings close to fourth consecutive title



Bashundhara Kings had a bad time last week. It suffered its first defeat to Police FC in the League within three days losing to Mohammedan in the semi-finals of the Federation Cup. It was certainly a devastating moment for the powerful team after being eliminated from the semi-finals of the Federation Cup.



Two foreigners, Miguel and Dorielton made it Bashundhara's day each scoring one goal on the day. Also, a direct red card shown to Farhad Mia of Ctg Abahani in the 18th minute made it easy for the home side. The Chattogram team had to play with 10 people for the rest of the time.

Bashundhara Kings' two Brazilians Miguel and Dorielton returned the team to the winning way in the match. Miguel scored from a penalty shot in the 18th minute. Dorielton doubled the lead in the 51st minute.



The gap could have been 3-0. But the Kings got a penalty again in the 60th minute and Robson could not score. His shot was blocked by Chittagong Abahani goalkeeper Nayeem.



With 43 points from 16 games, the Kings maintained a 10-point lead over Abahani. If the Kings can win one more game, it will have a unique record of winning four BPL titles in a row.



Earlier, Dhaka Wanderers Club has a record of winning four consecutive times in domestic football.



But that was before the independence. Dhaka Wanderers won the Dhaka Senior Division Football League in 1953, 1954, 1955 and 1956.



If Bashundhara Kings win, they will become the first team in independent Bangladesh to win four consecutive titles in the league.



