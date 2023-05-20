Bayern face Leipzig with Dortmund nipping at their heels







One point ahead of Borussia Dortmund atop the Bundesliga table, Bayern know winning their next two games will ensure a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga title.



While perennial bridesmaids Dortmund face a tricky trip to Augsburg, Bayern face a team who have won seven of their past eight.

Promoted for the first time before the 2016-17 season, Leipzig has since emerged as a realistic challenger for Dortmund's status as the best German team after Bayern.



Champions League semi finalists in 2019-20, Leipzig are the current German Cup holders. The Saxons have qualified for this year's final, their fourth trip to Berlin's showpiece event in the past five years.



Leipzig sit third and can guarantee Champions League football next season with a win in Munich.



Leipzig manager Marco Rose, who spent the 2021-22 season as Dortmund coach, said he knew what was at stake but was focused on his own side.



"The fact is I don't begrudge Dortmund fans from wanting to win the title, but at the end of the day it's about us."

A title race going to the final weeks is rare in the Bundesliga and it could be decided this weekend, if Bayern win and Dortmund drop points on Sunday.



Even if Leipzig manage to claim a point or better, Dortmund face an unpredictable opponent in Augsburg, who beat Bayern at home in September. �AFP



