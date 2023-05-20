

Dhaka Abahani beat Sheikh Russel Nigerian forward Emeka Ogbugh scored a brace as Abahani Limited Dhaka returned winning run in the Bangladesh Premier League football defeating Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-1 goals held on Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

Apart from Emeka's two goals, Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres supported him with a lone goal for Abhani Limited, wholed the first half by 2-0 goals.



Midfielder Dipok Roy netted the lone goal for Sheikh Russel.





After the resumption, Emeka further widened the margin scoring his second and third goal for Abahani Limited in the 77th minute while Dipok reduced the margin scoring a lone goal for Sheikh Russel in the 85th minute of the match.



Sheikh Russel however, tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.



The day's win saw the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited raise their tally to 33 points from 16 matches while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra remained at their previous collection of 22 points playing 15 matches.



Earlier, in the first phase, Abahani Limited beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 2-1 goals in a match held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. �BSS



