Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dhaka Abahani beat Sheikh Russel

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Dhaka Abahani beat Sheikh Russel

Dhaka Abahani beat Sheikh Russel

Nigerian forward Emeka Ogbugh scored a brace as Abahani Limited Dhaka returned winning run in the Bangladesh Premier League football defeating Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-1 goals held on Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

Apart from Emeka's two goals, Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres supported him with a lone goal for Abhani Limited, wholed the first half by 2-0 goals.

Midfielder Dipok Roy netted the lone goal for Sheikh Russel.
Daniel opened an account scrounging the first goal for Abahani Limited early in the 7th minute while Emeka doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 32nd minute of the match.

After the resumption, Emeka further widened the margin scoring his second and third goal for Abahani Limited in the 77th minute while Dipok reduced the margin scoring a lone goal for Sheikh Russel in the 85th minute of the match.

Sheikh Russel however, tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.

The day's win saw the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited raise their tally to 33 points from 16 matches while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra remained at their previous collection of 22 points playing 15 matches.

Earlier, in the first phase, Abahani Limited beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 2-1 goals in a match held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
First unofficial Test ends in draw
Kings close to fourth consecutive title
Bayern face Leipzig with Dortmund nipping at their heels
Dhaka Abahani beat Sheikh Russel
Dutch tackle surge in football violence
Labuschagne warns Smith as good as when he dominated 2019 Ashes
MSC move to 3rd position with hard-fought win
Vaughan set for BBC return after being cleared over racism claim


Latest News
Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev
17 fishermen held with current nets in Lakshmipur
RAB rescues 3-year-old kidnapped child; masterminds arrested in Dhaka
School teacher 'commits suicide' jumping under train in Cumilla
BNP is preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader
Bangladesh 'A' earn hardfought draw against West Indies 'A'
Govt to import onions if price not decreased within two days: Minister
Govt's time is over despite PM goes abroad frequently: Fakhrul
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Elderly man commits suicide in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Defence Minister of the Republic of Kosovo
45th BCS preliminary test held Friday
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
Gazipur mayor candidate Zaida Khatun's car attacked during campaign
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Guardiola salutes 'special' Man City after Real rout seals final berth
Dhaka-Ctg Highway to remain closed Saturday for 2hrs
30 injured as police charge batons Khulna BNP rally, 10 held
Four women among 17 held for cheating people using mobile apps
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft