Dutch tackle surge in football violence







Dutch authorities were already trying to tackle the problem after more than a dozen serious incidents this year, which have shocked the country despite it being no stranger to crowd trouble.



But the problem is now an international one after black-hooded AZ fans tried to storm the area reserved for friends and family of West Ham staff following the Hammers' 1-0 win in the Europa Conference League semi finals.

West Ham manager David Moyes admitted he was concerned for the safety of his family, while stars from the Premier League team climbed over the hoardings in a bid to stop the trouble on Thursday night.



Dutch riot police were called in to deal with the unrest.



With UEFA expected to launch an investigation into events at Alkmaar, the Dutch are now under pressure to act -- but in the Netherlands as elsewhere, the problem is a tough one to stamp out.



"Football violence is a multi-headed monster that's not easy to eradicate," Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz said in a letter to parliament in April. AFP



THE HAGUE, MAY 19: From fireworks to pitch invasions, the Netherlands is facing a surge in football hooliganism that climaxed in a shocking attack by AZ Alkmaar supporters on West Ham fans this week.Dutch authorities were already trying to tackle the problem after more than a dozen serious incidents this year, which have shocked the country despite it being no stranger to crowd trouble.But the problem is now an international one after black-hooded AZ fans tried to storm the area reserved for friends and family of West Ham staff following the Hammers' 1-0 win in the Europa Conference League semi finals.West Ham manager David Moyes admitted he was concerned for the safety of his family, while stars from the Premier League team climbed over the hoardings in a bid to stop the trouble on Thursday night.Dutch riot police were called in to deal with the unrest.With UEFA expected to launch an investigation into events at Alkmaar, the Dutch are now under pressure to act -- but in the Netherlands as elsewhere, the problem is a tough one to stamp out."Football violence is a multi-headed monster that's not easy to eradicate," Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz said in a letter to parliament in April. AFP