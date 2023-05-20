MSC move to 3rd position with hard-fought win







After the barren first half, midfielder Sazzad Hossain finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Mohammedan in the 52nd minute of the match.



With the day's victory, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club improved their tally with 22 points from 15 matches while Sheikh Jamal remained at their previous credit of 21 points playing 16 outings.

Earlier, in the first phase, Sheikh Jamal and Mohammedan shared points playing out to a 1-1 goal draw in a match held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. BSS

