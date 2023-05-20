Klopp given two-match touchline ban for referee rant







Klopp landed himself in trouble with the authorities after blasting Tierney following the explosive end to Liverpool's 4-3 win at Anfield.



The German celebrated Diogo Jota's stoppage-time winner, which came after Liverpool had blown a three-goal lead, by charging down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks.

The Football Association which also fined Klopp £75,000 ($93,000, 86,000 euros) said Thursday the first game of the ban would be served immediately, with Liverpool facing Aston Villa on Saturday, while the second would be suspended pending the manager's future conduct. AFP



LONDON, MAY 19: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given a two-match touchline ban after questioning the integrity of referee Paul Tierney following the Reds' win over Tottenham Hotspur in April.Klopp landed himself in trouble with the authorities after blasting Tierney following the explosive end to Liverpool's 4-3 win at Anfield.The German celebrated Diogo Jota's stoppage-time winner, which came after Liverpool had blown a three-goal lead, by charging down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks.The Football Association which also fined Klopp £75,000 ($93,000, 86,000 euros) said Thursday the first game of the ban would be served immediately, with Liverpool facing Aston Villa on Saturday, while the second would be suspended pending the manager's future conduct. AFP