Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Champions League 'important' for Man Utd project: Ten Hag

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

LONDON, MAY 19: Erik ten Hag admits qualifying for the Champions League is vital to his Manchester United project as the race for top four places goes down to the wire.

Ten Hag's side remain in control of their destiny despite a recent wobble that gave Liverpool renewed hope of catching their bitter rivals.

Fourth placed United head to Bournemouth on Saturday holding a one-point lead over fifth placed Liverpool, who face Aston Villa at the weekend.

United have three games to play while Liverpool have only two, but Ten Hag knows defeats against Brighton and West Ham prior to their victory over Wolves last weekend put his team's Champions League hopes in unnecessary jeopardy.

And he reminded his players of the importance of finishing in the top four at the end of his largely encouraging first season in charge.

"When I see this project, first of all it's important to get in the Champions League," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.
 
"We have to win to get in the Champions League. We have everything in our hands so focus on the game, the games coming up, the first game is the most important."
In a potential blow to their hopes of beating Bournemouth, United could again be without England forward Marcus Rashford.

He missed the Wolves game with a leg injury but had been expected to be available this weekend before going down with illness.

"Rashy trained well the whole week but today he reported he doesn't feel well, so he is ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and then see tomorrow," Ten Hag said.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
First unofficial Test ends in draw
Kings close to fourth consecutive title
Bayern face Leipzig with Dortmund nipping at their heels
Dhaka Abahani beat Sheikh Russel
Dutch tackle surge in football violence
Labuschagne warns Smith as good as when he dominated 2019 Ashes
MSC move to 3rd position with hard-fought win
Vaughan set for BBC return after being cleared over racism claim


Latest News
Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev
17 fishermen held with current nets in Lakshmipur
RAB rescues 3-year-old kidnapped child; masterminds arrested in Dhaka
School teacher 'commits suicide' jumping under train in Cumilla
BNP is preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader
Bangladesh 'A' earn hardfought draw against West Indies 'A'
Govt to import onions if price not decreased within two days: Minister
Govt's time is over despite PM goes abroad frequently: Fakhrul
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Elderly man commits suicide in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Defence Minister of the Republic of Kosovo
45th BCS preliminary test held Friday
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
Gazipur mayor candidate Zaida Khatun's car attacked during campaign
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Guardiola salutes 'special' Man City after Real rout seals final berth
Dhaka-Ctg Highway to remain closed Saturday for 2hrs
30 injured as police charge batons Khulna BNP rally, 10 held
Four women among 17 held for cheating people using mobile apps
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft