Saturday, 20 May, 2023
Lamela heads Sevilla past Juventus into Europa League final

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

SEVILLE, MAY 19: Erik Lamela propelled Europa League specialists Sevilla into the final once again with a 2-1 victory over Juventus on Thursday, sealing a 3-2 aggregate triumph in a gripping clash.

Lamela headed home in extra-time to complete an impressive comeback for the record six-time winners of the competition, who will face Jose Mourinho's Roma in Budapest on May 31 after they edged past Bayer Leverkusen.

Dusan Vlahovic fired visitors Juventus ahead in the second half, two minutes after coming on as a substitute, but Suso smashed home from outside the area to take the game to extra-time.

Lamela connected perfectly with Bryan Gil's cross in the 95th minute to delight the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and Sevilla held on to reach the final for the first time since 2020.

"A lot of things went through my head, good moments, bad moments. It was a unique moment," Lamela told Movistar.    AFP


