Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Howe ready for Euro challenge as Newcastle eye Champions League

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

LONDON, MAY 19: Eddie Howe says Newcastle will need more quality and depth in their squad next season if they are to cope with the demands of a potential Champions League campaign.

Howe's side are guaranteed to at least reach the Europa League after thrashing Brighton 4-1 on Thursday.

But the third placed Magpies have a lucrative Champions League berth within their grasp.

They will be certain of qualifying if they win one of their last two games against Leicester on Monday or Chelsea on May 28.

Newcastle boss Howe has spent over £250 million ($310 million) to revitalise his squad since taking charge in 2021 and he knows further investment in new signings will be required to compete in the Premier League and Europe next term.

"We need to figure that out. If you have a strong squad, rotation will be important. Rotation is going to be important, utilising the whole squad is going to be important," he told reporters on Friday.

"We haven't felt the necessity to necessarily do that on a consistent basis because we've been in one competition - of course, we had the League Cup run. We have rotated to a degree, but maybe not in the numbers that we might need to next year.

"If you're going to do that, then the squad needs to be strong enough, so if you put out two XIs, they're of equal strength."

The strength of Howe's current squad could be put to the test on Monday evening with his midfield resources stretched severely in the aftermath of an energy-sapping clash with the Seagulls.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
First unofficial Test ends in draw
Kings close to fourth consecutive title
Bayern face Leipzig with Dortmund nipping at their heels
Dhaka Abahani beat Sheikh Russel
Dutch tackle surge in football violence
Labuschagne warns Smith as good as when he dominated 2019 Ashes
MSC move to 3rd position with hard-fought win
Vaughan set for BBC return after being cleared over racism claim


Latest News
Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev
17 fishermen held with current nets in Lakshmipur
RAB rescues 3-year-old kidnapped child; masterminds arrested in Dhaka
School teacher 'commits suicide' jumping under train in Cumilla
BNP is preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader
Bangladesh 'A' earn hardfought draw against West Indies 'A'
Govt to import onions if price not decreased within two days: Minister
Govt's time is over despite PM goes abroad frequently: Fakhrul
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Elderly man commits suicide in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Defence Minister of the Republic of Kosovo
45th BCS preliminary test held Friday
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
Gazipur mayor candidate Zaida Khatun's car attacked during campaign
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Guardiola salutes 'special' Man City after Real rout seals final berth
Dhaka-Ctg Highway to remain closed Saturday for 2hrs
30 injured as police charge batons Khulna BNP rally, 10 held
Four women among 17 held for cheating people using mobile apps
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: mailobserver[email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft