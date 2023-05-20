Video
Saturday, 20 May, 2023
Literature

I n t r o s p e c t i o n

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Mahamudunnaby Rocy

Rashid had a severe headache since the afternoon. After enduring for an hour, he came and sat at the tea stall beside his mess to have a cup of strong black tea.
Neither sugar nor milk, just raw tea. It does not soothe one's taste but is at least better than a painkiller.

As he was leaving, he found Ranju standing right before him. Rashid was startled without even knowing why?
'Ranju!' his voice sounded weird.

'Thank god you recognized! I thought you wouldn't ' said Ranju.

'Why wouldn't I!'

'Right! Why wouldn't you recognize me?' Ranju said as he placed his right hand on Rashid's left shoulder. 'You're my closest pal! But many people can't recognize me anymore.'

It was almost 6 years since Rashid had met Ranju last.

'You have changed a lot. No more the same handsome guy!' said Rashid.
'Yeah, I've grown my beard long enough to cover my throat.'
'You have noticeably lost your weight too, didn't you?' Rashid added.

'I got TB last year that took the toll' sighed Ranju.

'Shall we go to my place?' with a tone of invitation, Rashid asked.

'I feel like walking with you for a while.' Ranju said.

They started walking along the brick-soling road. Tall trees with their olive-green leaves were shading them from both sides of the road.

The cool afternoon breeze reminded them of innumerable memories of their past. Both had thousands of words to share but couldn't decide how to start.

Ranju broke the silence.

'Are you still single?'

'Yes,' replied Rashid.

He asked Rashid curiously, 'Why haven't you got married yet?'

'Not sure, probably, I don't want to grow intimacy with people.'

'Couldn't get that,' Ranju looked surprised.

'I mean, kinships, relationships friendships these words frighten me.'

'Oh really? Why!!'

Rashid looked a bit disconcerted. He acted as if he had wanted to shift to any other topic for discussion.

Let's talk about you. How are things going on? Rashid said.

'Not bad. Six years of conjugal life with Ria, and two beautiful daughters, what else could anyone ask for? The only setback is my health condition which has got worse a bit recently.' said Ranju in one breath. He looked tired.

'A bit! I reckon your health condition is worse than you look outwardly. Seems, you are the same Ranju I have known for years - Calm, camouflaged, and mysterious.'  Rashid said in a deep voice.

'Perhaps you are right. But you have changed a lot too.' said Ranju. 'You had been the most caring, the friendliest, and the most responsible person among us. And now you say you are scared of relationships, intimacy. How sarcastic! '

'That's because I've acquired an ailment, worse than TB, rather you could say, a curse.' Rashid almost whispered.

'What curse, dost? '

Rashid was looking vacantly at a distant Blackboard tree. Without taking his gaze away he said, 'I can sense my close ones death.'

'How!'
'I meet them for some moment the day before their death. Not in reality, I introspect them, in my imagination.'

Finishing his words Rashid looked aside. Drops of tears were rolling down his cheeks endlessly.

He discovered himself totally alone on the narrow road under the green canopy of the evergreen trees.
The writer is assistant teacher of English at MEH Arif College, Gazipur


