Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:26 AM
May Morning

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Stephen Vincent Benét

I lie stretched out upon the window-seat
And doze, and read a page or two, and doze,

And feel the air like water on me close,

Great waves of sunny air that lip and beat
With a small noise, monotonous and sweet,
Against the window - and the scent of cool,

Frail flowers by some brown and dew-drenched pool
Possesses me from drowsy head to feet.

This is the time of all-sufficing laughter
At idiotic things someone has done,

And there is neither past nor vague hereafter.

And all your body stretches in the sun
And drinks the light in like a liquid thing;

Filled with the divine languor of late spring.


