

Your skin and climate changes



Whether you are living in a hot and humid climate or simply going on a summer vacation, knowing how to deal with the warmth is absolutely essential. Luckily, it is not particularly complicated nor do you need to break the bank in the process!



We have put together our top ten tips to save your skin from a hot and humid climate - tips that are manageable and easy to make yours.

Modify your makeup routine

If you really want to do what is best for your skin, wearing as little makeup as possible in humid climates is ideal.



Of course, not everybody enjoys going bare-faced, and that is okay. But if you are going to wear makeup, there are a few important things to keep in mind:



v Try to wear as little as possible.

v Switch to a less heavy foundation.

v Always remove your makeup at the end of the day.



Excessive makeup prevents your skin from regulating its temperature properly. Sweat and oil are retained, leading to congested skin and a build-up of bacteria.



Instead, allow your skin to breathe, and if you are going to wear makeup, pick a product that is light and contains SPF.



Use a cleanser twice a day

It may sound like a lot of work, but make sure that you use a cleanser both in the morning and in the evening. Warm weather and humidity increase the buildup of oil and other unwanted substances.



So, even if you normally use a cleanser only once a day in cooler climates, it is a good idea to do it twice a day when you are exposed to excessive heat and humidity.



Prioritise SPF protection

Hot and humid climates generally go hand in hand with scorching sunshine - great for a summer vacay, but not so great for your skin!



Always protect yourself from harmful UV rays by slathering on sunscreen. Try to always use a minimum of SPF 15, not only on your face but on your chest and other exposed areas too.



In addition, some moisturisers, light foundations, and BB creams contain an SPF factor, so look out for this when making a selection.



If you are going to be outdoors for a long period of time, always take a hat along as an extra barrier against the sun.



Keep moisturised

Extended exposure to hot and humid weather can be harsh on your skin, so ensure that you moisturise regularly.



However, you need to be conscious of what moisturising product you are using. Since you are likely to sweat a little more than usual and produce excess oil, you need to avoid clogging up your skin more than necessary.



Try switching to a light, oil-free moisturiser or serum that will keep your skin glowing with health without clogging your pores.



Embrace face masks and facials

Exposing your skin to heat and humidity all day can lead to a build-up of sweat, oil, makeup, and other nasties. Using face masks or having facials can help get rid of unwanted residue.



However, ensure that you use masks or enjoy facials after you have properly cleansed your skin. If you do not, you risk making things worse.



Face masks trap moisture and the product in use, creating a thin film. If you are still wearing makeup or have not washed your face properly, you will trap dirt and excess products that will lead to clogged pores.



Exfoliate thoroughly

Exfoliation is of the utmost importance and it is a great step to add to your skincare regime. It allows you to get rid of stubborn pollutants and impurities that are not completely removed with other products.



As we have discovered, when you are exposing your skin to heat and humidity, less is more when it comes to the products you are using on your skin.



Get your beauty sleep

Getting enough sleep is an essential part of a healthy routine and skincare regime, no matter the climate you find yourself in. However, when experiencing harsh conditions, the importance of sleep increases tenfold!



At night, your skin naturally regenerates itself, allowing for your skin to rest and its cells to be repaired. The more you sleep, the better for your skin!



Stay hydrated

Hot and humid climates increase the chances of dry skin, making hydration more important than ever! Whether you are lounging about in the sun or enjoying a day out, be sure to consistently drink enough water so you can enjoy supple and healthy skin.



Add a Vitamin C serum to your skincare regime Vitamin C contributes to happy and healthy skin in many different ways.



First and foremost, it is great for helping to protect your skin from sun damage and to stimulate the natural production of collagen.



To enjoy the benefits, you can use a Vitamin C serum or you can join the growing number of people taking vitamins and supplements to look and feel their best. Either way, this vitamin will give your skin an extra boost and get you glowing in all the right ways.



Beat the heat and humidity with these tips and your skin will thank you for it.



Taking care of your skin in an environment you are used to is one thing. However, exposing yourself to a different climate is sure to change how your skin reacts, and you need to be ready for it.Whether you are living in a hot and humid climate or simply going on a summer vacation, knowing how to deal with the warmth is absolutely essential. Luckily, it is not particularly complicated nor do you need to break the bank in the process!We have put together our top ten tips to save your skin from a hot and humid climate - tips that are manageable and easy to make yours.Modify your makeup routineIf you really want to do what is best for your skin, wearing as little makeup as possible in humid climates is ideal.Of course, not everybody enjoys going bare-faced, and that is okay. But if you are going to wear makeup, there are a few important things to keep in mind:v Try to wear as little as possible.v Switch to a less heavy foundation.v Always remove your makeup at the end of the day.Excessive makeup prevents your skin from regulating its temperature properly. Sweat and oil are retained, leading to congested skin and a build-up of bacteria.Instead, allow your skin to breathe, and if you are going to wear makeup, pick a product that is light and contains SPF.Use a cleanser twice a dayIt may sound like a lot of work, but make sure that you use a cleanser both in the morning and in the evening. Warm weather and humidity increase the buildup of oil and other unwanted substances.So, even if you normally use a cleanser only once a day in cooler climates, it is a good idea to do it twice a day when you are exposed to excessive heat and humidity.Prioritise SPF protectionHot and humid climates generally go hand in hand with scorching sunshine - great for a summer vacay, but not so great for your skin!Always protect yourself from harmful UV rays by slathering on sunscreen. Try to always use a minimum of SPF 15, not only on your face but on your chest and other exposed areas too.In addition, some moisturisers, light foundations, and BB creams contain an SPF factor, so look out for this when making a selection.If you are going to be outdoors for a long period of time, always take a hat along as an extra barrier against the sun.Keep moisturisedExtended exposure to hot and humid weather can be harsh on your skin, so ensure that you moisturise regularly.However, you need to be conscious of what moisturising product you are using. Since you are likely to sweat a little more than usual and produce excess oil, you need to avoid clogging up your skin more than necessary.Try switching to a light, oil-free moisturiser or serum that will keep your skin glowing with health without clogging your pores.Embrace face masks and facialsExposing your skin to heat and humidity all day can lead to a build-up of sweat, oil, makeup, and other nasties. Using face masks or having facials can help get rid of unwanted residue.However, ensure that you use masks or enjoy facials after you have properly cleansed your skin. If you do not, you risk making things worse.Face masks trap moisture and the product in use, creating a thin film. If you are still wearing makeup or have not washed your face properly, you will trap dirt and excess products that will lead to clogged pores.Exfoliate thoroughlyExfoliation is of the utmost importance and it is a great step to add to your skincare regime. It allows you to get rid of stubborn pollutants and impurities that are not completely removed with other products.As we have discovered, when you are exposing your skin to heat and humidity, less is more when it comes to the products you are using on your skin.Get your beauty sleepGetting enough sleep is an essential part of a healthy routine and skincare regime, no matter the climate you find yourself in. However, when experiencing harsh conditions, the importance of sleep increases tenfold!At night, your skin naturally regenerates itself, allowing for your skin to rest and its cells to be repaired. The more you sleep, the better for your skin!Stay hydratedHot and humid climates increase the chances of dry skin, making hydration more important than ever! Whether you are lounging about in the sun or enjoying a day out, be sure to consistently drink enough water so you can enjoy supple and healthy skin.Add a Vitamin C serum to your skincare regime Vitamin C contributes to happy and healthy skin in many different ways.First and foremost, it is great for helping to protect your skin from sun damage and to stimulate the natural production of collagen.To enjoy the benefits, you can use a Vitamin C serum or you can join the growing number of people taking vitamins and supplements to look and feel their best. Either way, this vitamin will give your skin an extra boost and get you glowing in all the right ways.Beat the heat and humidity with these tips and your skin will thank you for it.