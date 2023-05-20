

Longevity Spinach Salad

v Chopped longevity spinach 1 cup

v Carrot cube 2 tbs

v Onion chopped 2 tbs

v Chopped red cabbage � cup

v Honey 1 tbs

v Olive oil 1 tbs

v Lemon juice 2 tbs

v Pink salt 1 pinch

v White pepper powder � tbs



First for the salad dressing mix honey, lemon juice, olive oil, white pepper powder, pink salt together.



In a bowl mix all the vegetables together. Add the salad dressing in it.



Add the roasted sesame.



Serve the salad with any kind of main dish.



