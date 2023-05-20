Video
Longevity Spinach Salad

Food Consultant & Researcher

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Alvi Rahman Shovon

Ingredients:
v    Chopped longevity spinach 1 cup
v    Carrot cube 2 tbs
v    Onion chopped 2 tbs
v    Chopped red cabbage � cup
v    Roasted sesame 1 tbs
v    Honey 1 tbs
v    Olive oil 1 tbs
v    Lemon juice 2 tbs
v    Pink salt 1 pinch
v    White pepper powder � tbs

Method:
First for the salad dressing mix honey, lemon juice, olive oil, white pepper powder, pink salt together.

In a bowl mix all the vegetables together. Add the salad dressing in it.

Add the roasted sesame.

Serve the salad with any kind of main dish.  


