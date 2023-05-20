|
Longevity Spinach Salad
Food Consultant & Researcher
Ingredients:
v Chopped longevity spinach 1 cup
v Carrot cube 2 tbs
v Onion chopped 2 tbs
v Chopped red cabbage � cup
v Honey 1 tbs
v Olive oil 1 tbs
v Pink salt 1 pinch
v White pepper powder � tbs
Method:
First for the salad dressing mix honey, lemon juice, olive oil, white pepper powder, pink salt together.
In a bowl mix all the vegetables together. Add the salad dressing in it.
Add the roasted sesame.
Serve the salad with any kind of main dish.