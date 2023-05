Trio Fruits Vinaigrette

v Apple cube � cup

v Pineapple cube � cup

v Pears cube � cup

v Dianthus Patels 5/6 pieces

v Olive oil 1 tbs

v Lemon juice 2 tbs

v Pink salt 1 pinch

v White pepper powder � tbs



Method:

First for the salad dressing mix honey, lemon juice, olive oil, white pepper powder, pink salt together.



In a bowl mix all the fruits together.



Add the salad dressing to it.



Add dianthus patels.



Serve the salad with any kind of main dish.



