Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:25 AM
Home Life & Style

Tips for food storage in summer

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

As the mercury climbs and the sun's scorching rays bear upon us, one appliance emerges as a true hero - the refrigerator.

From preserving perishables to providing refreshing chilled beverages, refrigerators play a vital role in ensuring the utmost comfort and well-being during the sweltering summer months.

Refrigerators are known to play a critical role in a family's diet.

Foods cannot be kept outside for long this season, as high temperatures can cause food to break down faster.

Knowing how to store food in the summertime properly is key to keeping herbs fresh, watermelons juicy, and fish edible.
 
Use these tips to organize your food storage system and keep the perishables fresh:

Deep-clean
When one major holiday ends, there is usually another one right around the corner. For those gearing up for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha preparations, deep-cleaning the refrigerator will definitely top their 'to-do' list.

When the refrigerator looks messy, has a funky smell, and is packed with old food buried deep inside, the situation becomes all the more challenging. First up, wear a pair of rubber gloves and take out everything, literally everything.

Grab a bag and toss the stuff that has gone bad, then set aside the items you intend to save and put them back in. Afterward, lather warm, soapy water and clean every corner of the refrigerator thoroughly. Cut small pieces of lemon and place them in the deep areas of the fridge to get rid of the damp smell.
 
Do not cross-contaminate
Cross-contamination happens when germs from one food item spread to the other. This could happen directly, such as a piece of raw meat dripping on or touching another food.

Cross-contamination of foods stored in the refrigerator can lead to serious health risks. Therefore, it is crucial to keep items separate from each other.

For instance, keep raw meat, seafood, and poultry wrapped securely and separately to keep juices from contaminating other foods. Pack beverages and perishable foods in separate coolers.

Dairy products should also be stored in well-sealed containers as they can be good culturing grounds for bacteria.

Store and refrigerate smartly
It is extremely necessary to keep enough space between the food items to allow proper air circulation and maintain the required temperature. Follow the 'first in, first out' rule- Always eat the oldest food first.

Refrigerate leftovers within two hours of cooking. Store all leftovers in leak-proof, clear containers. Besides, if your greens seem sandy or dirty, wrap them in a paper towel before placing them in a plastic bag.

Along with these, it is also important to get a refrigerator model that can aid in keeping perishable fresh with leading technologies. Samsung, for example, has brought refrigerator models with amazing food-storage features.

Samsung's Twin Cooling Plus technology cools the fridge and freezer compartments separately, ensuring optimal humidity levels and preventing odors from mixing.

Convertible Freezer feature stores meat and poultry in a separate compartment from other food items.

In this manner, Samsung is redefining the whole refrigeration experience!
 
Refrigerators can be a powerful ally in keeping your food fresh and hygienic during the summer heat.

By using proper food storage containers, keeping your refrigerator clean, and utilizing your refrigerator's features, you can ensure that food remains fresh and safe.

Thus, this year, ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, ensure the health and well-being of your family with the best refrigeration techniques!



