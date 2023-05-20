

Turkish Theme Nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka



This scrumptiousdinner buffet begins from May 11 to June 16, on every Thursday and Friday, starting from 1830 hours to 2300 hours, to be held at the signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie.



Guests will beserenaded with the scents and essences of Turkish cuisineindulging families, friends and relatives to enjoy delightful treats with sophistication and warmth in a contemporary ambience.

Diners can choose from the colourful salad station showcasing Cucumber Yogurt Salad, Tomato Cucumber Olive Salad, Garlic Fry Eggplant Salad and soups such as Sea Food & Okra Soup, Clear Vegetable Soup and a few more variety of soups.



The kebabs come in a variety of lamb, beef, and chicken like Turkish Chicken Kebab, Adana Kebab, Doner Kebab, Chicken Urfa Kebab, and the list goes on and on!



Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is all set to bring 'Turkish Theme Night' featuring amouth-watering Turkish specialties to pamper everyone' palates on their dinner tables.This scrumptiousdinner buffet begins from May 11 to June 16, on every Thursday and Friday, starting from 1830 hours to 2300 hours, to be held at the signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie.Guests will beserenaded with the scents and essences of Turkish cuisineindulging families, friends and relatives to enjoy delightful treats with sophistication and warmth in a contemporary ambience.Diners can choose from the colourful salad station showcasing Cucumber Yogurt Salad, Tomato Cucumber Olive Salad, Garlic Fry Eggplant Salad and soups such as Sea Food & Okra Soup, Clear Vegetable Soup and a few more variety of soups.The kebabs come in a variety of lamb, beef, and chicken like Turkish Chicken Kebab, Adana Kebab, Doner Kebab, Chicken Urfa Kebab, and the list goes on and on!