SC rejects appeal, fines petitioner  Tk 100,000







The apex court also imposed fine of Tk one lakh on petitioner MA Aziz Khan, a Supreme Court lawyer for wasting the court's time.



Appellate Division's full bench chaired by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order.

Aziz Khan had filed the leave to appeal petition after the High Court Division's bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir had on March 14 ruled that the process of electing Md Shahabuddin as the 22nd president of Bangladesh was valid.



The bench had earlier dismissed two writ petitions seeking to suspension of the gazette notification declaring Shahabuddin as the president-elect.



On February 13, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declared the ruling Awami League-backed candidate Md Shahabuddin, a former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, as the president-elect unopposed as he was the lone presidential candidate.



At an emergency press conference at the EC, the CEC stated that Section-9 of the ACC Act provides that no commissioner shall be eligible for appointment to any profitable post in the republic after retirement.



He, however, clarified that the post of President was not an office of profit and that Shahabuddin was elected and not appointed as President.



On March 7, Aziz Khan had filed the writ petition, seeking suspension of the gazette notification.



The writ was on the agenda of hearings by a bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel on March 12. But, one of the judges was reluctant to hear it, the bench referred the matter to the Chief Justice.



On March 13, the Chief Justice sent the writ for hearing by the bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir.



On March 12, six Supreme Court lawyers including Abdul Momen Chowdhury and KM Jabir filed another writ seeking cancellation of the EC's gazette notification declaring Shahabuddin as President elect.



On March 14, this writ was forwarded to the bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir for a hearing.



