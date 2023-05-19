EC can cancel polls in one or more polling centres







According to the Bill, the Election Commission can now cancel the election of one or several centres, if irregularities are found. But, it would not have the power to cancel results of the constituency.



The Bill also keeps a provision to appoint a returning officer for all seats. Now, a returning officer for a district is appointed following the existing RPO.

While briefing reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said the approved Bill allows the candidates of national election to pay bank their loans a day before collecting nomination papers.



Earlier, candidates needed to pay bank loans seven days before collecting nomination papers, he added.



The EC, earlier, submitted a proposal seeking authority to cancel the entire result of the national elections in case of irregularities.



The Cabinet Secretary said the provisions of the EC, which were considered as logical and helpful for holding free and fair election, was given approval. Now, the Bill would be sent to Parliament for passage. The lawmakers will discuss on the provisions of the law in Parliament and pass it.



Mahbub Hossain said, "From now on, candidates will have to attach their TIN and evidence of tax return submission with their nomination papers. The papers of utility bills would also be needed to submit following the same method."



Besides, if a returning officer declares a candidate's nomination paper valid, any of other candidates can also file an appeal against that decision. But they will have to submit appropriate evidence supporting the appeal. Earlier, candidates could only appeal if the returning officer cancelled their nomination paper.



Moreover, the deadline for submitting the constitutions of political parties has been extended to 2030, which was 2020 in the previous law.



In response to a query, the Cabinet Secretary said attackers on any media professional during the election period would face legal steps.



