Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cabinet Approves RPO (Amend) Bill

EC can cancel polls in one or more polling centres

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Withdrawing the EC authority of cancelling the results of election of a constituency, the Cabinet on Thursday approved the draft of 'Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2023' in its regular meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office (PMO) in Tejgaon.

According to the Bill, the Election Commission can now cancel the election of one or several centres, if irregularities are found. But, it would not have the power to cancel results of the constituency.

The Bill also keeps a provision to appoint a returning officer for all seats. Now, a returning officer for a district is appointed following the existing RPO.

While briefing reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said the approved Bill allows the candidates of national election to pay bank their loans a day before collecting nomination papers.

Earlier, candidates needed to pay bank loans seven days before collecting nomination papers, he added.

The EC, earlier, submitted a proposal seeking authority to cancel the entire result of the national elections in case of irregularities.

The Cabinet Secretary said the provisions of the EC, which were considered as logical and helpful for holding free and fair election, was given approval. Now, the Bill would be sent to Parliament for passage. The lawmakers will discuss on the provisions of the law in Parliament and pass it.

Mahbub Hossain said, "From now on, candidates will have to attach their TIN and evidence of tax return submission with their nomination papers. The papers of utility bills would also be needed to submit following the same method."

Besides, if a returning officer declares a candidate's nomination paper valid, any of other candidates can also file an appeal against that decision. But they will have to submit appropriate evidence supporting the appeal. Earlier, candidates could only appeal if the returning officer cancelled their nomination paper.

Moreover, the deadline for submitting the constitutions of political parties has been extended to 2030, which was 2020 in the previous law.

In response to a query, the Cabinet Secretary said attackers on any media professional during the election period would face legal steps.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC rejects appeal, fines petitioner  Tk 100,000
EC can cancel polls in one or more polling centres
Prez returns to capital from hometown Pabna
PM opens Ashkona Hajj Camp today
Govt moving to set power, gas prices based on int'l market: Nasrul
PM lauds community clinics for healthcare services to masses
BD provides more efficient security to diplomats than others: Shahriar
Police ready to follow EC's instructions during city polls: IGP


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft