Prez returns to capital from hometown Pabna

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday returned to the capital winding up a four-day visit to his hometown Pabna.A VVIP Air Force helicopter carried the President back to Dhaka at about 12:30pm.The Head of State was accorded a civic reception while attended some other programmes like view exchange meetings during his maiden Pabna visit assuming the highest of office as the country's 22nd President.Shahabuddin was sworn in on April 24, 2023 last.Parliament's Deputy Speaker and valiant Freedom Fighter Advocate Md. Shamsul Haque Tuku, local lawmakers and distinguished people including businessmen hailed from or living in the northwestern district saw him off at the Pabna Stadium Helipad at about 11:40am.President's wife Dr Rebecca Sultana, his Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Mohammad Wahidul Islam Khan accompanied him during the tour. BSS