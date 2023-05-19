Video
Home Front Page

PM opens Ashkona Hajj Camp today

First Hajj flight takes off on Sunday

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

This year's official Hajj management activities (Hajj camp) are starting from Friday as the first Hajj flight will start from early Sunday (May 21).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the official Hajj activities at 10:00am on Friday in Ashkona Hajj Camp in Dhaka joining the programme in person.

Religious Affairs Ministry's Additional Secretary Matiul Islam told this correspondent that this year, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Hajj management activities joining the event in person. She will exchange views with the pilgrims available at the time.

Last year, she inaugurated the activities joining virtually.

He informed that at 3:00am on Sunday, the first Hajj flight will fly for Saudi Arabia. Starting the Hajj flights, all necessary preparations of Hajj Camp and other activities have already been completed. The Ministry and Ashkona Hajj Camp have been working on the matter.

Though the Saudi Arabain government allocated quota of 127,198 pilgrims for this year, Bangladesh couldn't fill up the quota due to higher Hajj package fees and plane fare. From around 900,000 pre-registered pilgrims, only 1.19 lakh registered for the pilgrimage.

Later, the government extended the scope of registration by allowing new pilgrims by enrolling as pre-registered for pilgrimage.

According to Religious Affairs Ministry information, quota of around 3,500 pilgrims is still vacant even after inclusion of the Hajj management officials and employees. The quota will be given back to the Saudi government for filling up from other countries.

This year's Hajj would be held on June 27 subject to moon sight.


