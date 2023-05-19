Video
Police ready to follow EC's instructions during city polls: IGP

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent


Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said that the law enforcement forces will work in the light of the instructions given by the Election Commission (EC) in order to make the upcoming city corporation elections fair.

After meeting with the Chief Election Commi-ssioner Kazi Habibul Awal, IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun told this to the reporters at the Election Commission Secretariat on Thursday afternoon.
Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) held a meeting with the top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs along with the head of law and order forces regarding the five city corporation elections of the country including Gazipur.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presided over a law and order meeting in the Election Commission on the occasion of five city corporation polls.

The meeting started at 3:00pm on Thursday on the fifth floor of the Election Commission building in Agargaon of the capital where Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, RAB, BGB and top officials of intelligence agencies have participated in the Law and order forces meeting.

Gazipur city election will be held on May 25, Khulna and Barisal on June 12 and Rajshahi and Sylhet on June 21.
 
The field administration will highlight the overall condition of the polls.  Accordingly, the commission will give instructions on how the law and order forces will perform their duties.


