Import onion from India to rein in rising price: Traders







On the other hand, the Commerce Ministry has written to the Agriculture Ministry to regulate the import of onion. Traders say that if the import from India starts, the volatility in onion prices will reduce in the country's market.



According to the information of the state marketing organization Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), local onion is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg in the market, while imported onion is Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg. Although there are no imported onions in the market, general traders said. However, the truth of the price is in the market of daily commodities of Dhaka.

The traders of Hilli, Sonamsjid, Burimari land ports said that many of them have opened letters of credit to import onion from India and many have made preparations.



Will be able to supply onion to the market in the next few days. It is assumed that the price of onion will start decreasing then.



Recently, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said imports were reduced as local onion production was sufficient, if prices continue to rise as they are now, opportunities to import onion from India will be increased.



Agricultural economist Dr Jahangir Alam said, "There is always manipulation by traders in our market. Now the production of onion in the country is good but they are showing a crisis. Again, 25 per cent of onion is wasted due to lack of storage.



As a result, shortages occur. On that pretext, prices are reaching unreasonable levels in the market. Therefore it can be imported now."



Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said a letter has already been sent to the Agriculture Ministry to open onion imports. They will take the next step.



Sufficient onion production has been achieved in the country and there are stocks. Supply in the market is also quite normal. But imports from India and Myanmar is stopped, on this pretext, the price of essential products is increasing every day. Onion prices have more than doubled in a month.



Sources said that the prices of Tk 78 to Tk 82 on Thursday in Khatunganj in Chattogram, one of the largest consumer goods wholesale markets in the country. But 15 days ago onion was sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 and a month ago it was sold at Tk 35 to Tk 38. The price of the product has increased almost every day on the pretext of import ban.



The people concerned said the government has stopped importing onion from India due to sufficient onion production in the country. The government has not been giving import permits since March 15.



The entire demand is being met with local onion.



According to the information of the Department of Agriculture Extension, the annual demand of onion in the country is about 3 million tonnes. In the last fiscal year, about 3.65 million tonnes of onion was produced in the country. As a result, the production is more than the demand. Still, the price of the product is on the rise due to unknown reasons.



According to the sources of the Directorate of Agricultural Extension, 241,900 hectares of land have been planted with onion this year. Onion production has been more than 34 lakh tonnes. At present there are 18.30 lakh tonnes in stock. But due to lack of proper storage or unfavourable environment, 30 to 35 per cent of the onion rots.



Consumers complain that the price of onion is increasing due to the syndicate, despite supply and stock. In such a situation, the consumers are breathless. The administration should soon increase the vigilance and rein in the price of onions.



Otherwise, an artificial crisis will be created and the price of the product will continue to increase. Although the Chattogram district administration has announced a campaign to control onion prices.



General Secretary of Chaktai-Khatunganj Artaddar General Traders Welfare Association. Mohiuddin said, import of onion from India and Myanmar is stopped. That's why the price of local onion is increasing. If the government allows the import, the market will be normal.



Vice President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) SM Najer Hossain said a lot of onion have been produced in the country. Stocks and supply are normal but prices are rising due to syndicates. Stopping imports is an excuse. In my opinion, there may be a collusion of the importers in this case.



Meanwhile, onions are being sold for Tk 5 to Tk 10 more in retail shops a few hands away from the wholesale market. Regarding the high prices, a retail trader said, "Wholesale traders are seen making a profit of Tk 2 to Tk 4 per kg. We also earn Tk 2 to Tk 4 while selling. The price of onion is definitely higher. It is being sold at the rate of Tk 80 per kg."



In response to the question why the current price of onion has doubled compared to a month ago, traders say that there is a shortage of onion supply. They claim that there is no alternative to import even in the full season to get rid of this situation.



Pointing out that there will be no relief in the market without the import of onions, a businessman said, "Only local onions are available in the market. Not much onion is being imported from India. If the supply of Indian onion in the market was good, the price might have come down a little."



Therefore, market analysts have urged to strengthen the Department of Agricultural Marketing rather than import to stop the activities of such unscrupulous traders in the market of agricultural products.



