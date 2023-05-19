|
Landmine Blast
Army man among 2 injured in Ruma One killed
BANDARBAN, May 18: At least one person has been killed and two others, including a member of the Bangladesh Army, have been injured in what was described by locals and police as a "landmine blast" in Bandarban's Ruma.
Alamgir Hossain, chief of Ruma Police Station, said the incident occurred at Sloupi Para of Remkripangsa on Wednesday afternoon.
The person killed in the blast was Jewel Tripura, 27. The injured civilian was Abraham Tripura, 35.
Anupam Marma, a local journalist, said Jewel and Abraham were brought to Thanchi Upazila Health Complex where Jewel died. Abraham was transferred to Bandarban Sadar Hospital.
Both of them are residents of Basiram Para in Ruma. bdnews24.com