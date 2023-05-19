5 to walk gallows for killing newly-wed girl in 2013







Judge Mafroja Pervin of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8, pronounced the judgement in presence of the five accused.



The persons sentenced were later sent to jail with their conviction warrants.

The five convicts are Monira's brother-in-law Masud, sister-in-law Hasina, her husband Milon, Milon's brother Delwar Hossain and Monira's husband Nasir's uncle Deen Islam.



The court however, acquitted prime accused Nasir Hossain as the charges against him could not be proven.



According to the case, the victim, Monira left home to buy some medicine on the evening of June 18 in 2013, but did not return. Later, her family members came to know that she got married to Nasir Hossain.



However, the family members of Nasir assaulted Monira for running off home, leaving her injured critically. Later, she died under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on June 22.



Monira's father filed a case with Khilkhet Police Station on June 22 against 11 people including Nasir, his parents and other family members.



Police on January 29 in 2014, filed charge-sheet against six including the victims husband Nasir.



The court on Thursday came up with the judgment after examining eight witnesses on different hearing dates.



A Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced five people to death in a case filed over murder of newly-married Monira Parvin at Khilkhet in the capital.Judge Mafroja Pervin of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8, pronounced the judgement in presence of the five accused.The persons sentenced were later sent to jail with their conviction warrants.The five convicts are Monira's brother-in-law Masud, sister-in-law Hasina, her husband Milon, Milon's brother Delwar Hossain and Monira's husband Nasir's uncle Deen Islam.The court however, acquitted prime accused Nasir Hossain as the charges against him could not be proven.According to the case, the victim, Monira left home to buy some medicine on the evening of June 18 in 2013, but did not return. Later, her family members came to know that she got married to Nasir Hossain.However, the family members of Nasir assaulted Monira for running off home, leaving her injured critically. Later, she died under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on June 22.Monira's father filed a case with Khilkhet Police Station on June 22 against 11 people including Nasir, his parents and other family members.Police on January 29 in 2014, filed charge-sheet against six including the victims husband Nasir.The court on Thursday came up with the judgment after examining eight witnesses on different hearing dates.