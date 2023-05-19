Metrorail to run from 8am to 8pm  from May 31







From May 31, Metrorail will operate from 8am to 8pm, except on Fridays, to provide smooth service to commuters, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) Managing Director M A N Siddique said on Thursday.



Metrorail will test run its Agargaon- Motijheel service from July 1, he told a news conference at DMTCL's Eskaton office.



Siddique said, henceforth Metrorail will provide service for 12 hours every day except on Fridays.

Friday will be the weekly day off instead of Tuesday, he said, for maintenance.



The time table has been revised to provide better service to commuters, he added.



From 8am to 11am, the peak hours, he said, trains of both directions will arrive at metro stations every 10-minute, he said.

He said, from 11am to 3pm, off peak hours, trains will leave stations every 15-minute.



He said 3pm to 6pm will also be peak hours, while 6pm to 8pm will be off peak hours.



Metrorail service will remain suspended during Eid-ul-Azha vacation, he added.



