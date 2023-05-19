Video
Home Front Page

Metrorail to run from 8am to 8pm  from May 31

Agargaon-Motijheel service to be test run from July 1

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

Metrorail authorities on Monday announced new time table for the country's first ever elevated Metrorail.

From May 31, Metrorail will operate from 8am to 8pm, except on Fridays, to provide smooth service to commuters, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) Managing Director M A N Siddique said on Thursday.

Metrorail will test run its Agargaon- Motijheel service from July 1, he told a news conference at DMTCL's Eskaton office.
Now, Metrorail operates from 8am to 2pm.

Siddique said, henceforth Metrorail will provide  service for 12 hours every day except on Fridays.
Friday will be the weekly day off instead of Tuesday, he said, for maintenance.

The time table has been revised to provide better service to commuters, he added.

From 8am to 11am, the peak hours, he said, trains of both directions will arrive at metro stations every 10-minute, he said.
He said, from 11am to 3pm, off peak hours, trains will leave stations every 15-minute.

He said 3pm to 6pm will also be peak hours, while 6pm to 8pm will be off peak hours.

Metrorail service will remain  suspended during   Eid-ul-Azha vacation, he added.


