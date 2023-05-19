Korean co employees, workers 'not allowed to enter project sites'







The people of Bagdad Construction, which was appointed as sub-contractor by the Director General of Shipping (DoS) on Thursday forcefully blocked 5th to 11th floors of the EGIMNS Project's Dhaka C&C Center site and its furnishing works, according to a letter sent to the Shipping Ministry through e-mail by Samhee Construction's Country Manager Casper Kim on Thursday.



According to the allegation, the DG's contractor Bagdad Construction forcefully blocked the stairs from the 5th to 11th floors at the Dhaka C&C Center on Thursday and forcefully stopped all activities in these floors.

He claimed that the situation became very uncomfortable and unsafe for them and their employees working on the site.



"They also declared that nobody can enter for any other work in all other sites in Cox's Bazar, Saint Martins' and Nijhum Dwip. The Bagdad Construction seized all jobs on these sites. In this situation how do we proceed with our manpower to continue the project work to complete the project within the stipulated time," he said.



In the letter, the Korean contractor also humbly requested the state minister and the secretary of the Shipping Ministry to take prompt decision on the issues.



Meanwhile in another letter, the BANASOM, a sub-contractor of Hatil Complex Ltd, working for the furnishing works of the C&C center, claimed that their people are also not allowed to enter the site and continue their work.



In the letter, Dr Tarek Mahmud Hussain, Executive Director of BANASOM, claimed that they have been doing furnishing works at C&C center, Dhaka.



"Last few days we are facing lot of problems from the staff of Bagdad Construction, especially Engr. Kamrul. Kamrul blocked our staff from entering the fifth floor. That is why our labor waited long time without working. Our technical team leader architect Jannatul Ferdausi had to face hard conversation with Kamrul," he said, adding, "Mr Jony threatened her over phone not to work on fifth and above floors. In this situation, it is very difficult to continue our work."



In the letter, he urged the ministry to take necessary action so that they can continue their works without any problems by others.



The Shipping Ministry recently formed probe committee led by Additional Secretary Sanjoy Kumar Banik to investigate the reasons for inner conflict, identify irregularities, corruption in the EGIMNS Project and also on allegations of misusing power and awarding work orders to associates and relatives raised against the Director General of Department of Shipping (DoS). The committee submitted its probe report to the ministry's Secretary Mostafa Kamal on May 9.



The two-year EGIMNS Project was taken in 2014 to install lighthouses and radio stations at Dublarchar under Bagerhat, Dhalchar under Bhola, Nijhumdweep under Noakhali and Kuakata under Patuakhali districts and modernizing three old lighthouses and radio stations in Cox's Bazar, Saint Martins' and Kutubdia islands for providing assistance to inland and coastal vessels at a cost of around Tk 370.89 crore. But, the project work started in 2018 after removing all difficulties.



During the period, duration of the project was extended thrice and the cost escalated to Tk 779.49 crore.



By this time, the high officials of the implementing authority DG Shipping, Project Director and Korean contractor remained engaged in conflicts raising various allegations against one another.



In this situation, the project director has recently requested the Ministry to remove him from his assignment giving an elaborate explanation to the authorities about the allegations raised against him. He also raised eight specific allegations against the DG of Shipping.



According to the allegations of PD Delowar Rahman and Korean contractor LG-Samhee Construction, were compelled to spend more than Tk six crore to decorate and renovate the office of Director General of Shipping forcefully, buy products from the DG's men and assign DG's people in the work unethically.



However, raising allegations of inefficiency against the project director and contractors, DG Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque claimed that the Project Director and the contractors did not follow his instructions and that two representatives of Korean company don't have valid permits to work in Bangladesh.



