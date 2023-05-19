One more witness deposes against Arav Khan







Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader of Dhaka's First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Thursday recorded the statement of the witness.



With this witness a total of six testified in the case.

The court also fixed June 4 for the next day of testimony.



Police Inspector Mamun was killed in Banani on July 7 in 2018.



On July 10, the charred body of Mamun was recovered from a forest in Rayerdia area of Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur district.



After investigation, on March 31in 2019, the police filed a charge sheet in court against eight people, including Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan.



Another Dhaka court on May 9 handed down a 10-year jail term to Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan in an arms case.



Arav Khan's name came into fore recently as he arranged extravagant inaugural ceremony of a jewellers outlet in Dubai with Bagladeshi celebrities including world best all rounder cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.



