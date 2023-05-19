Video
Home Back Page

Ctg water production increases slightly due to rainfall

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 18: The production of Chattogram WASA has been increased around 18 million litres per day due to beginning of the rainy season.

"Chattogram WASA produced 418 million litres per day (MLD) on Thursday," Engineer Maksud Alam Chief Engineer of Chattogram WASA told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

He said, earlier the production had been decreased to 400 MLD due to shortage of water in Kaptai lake as well as the increase of salinity in the Karnaphuli river water.

He said that the production would increase gradually with the continuous rainfall at the advent of the rainy season.

Earlier the Chattogram WASA has been forced to drop their production by 80 million litres per day (MLD) due to increase of salinity with algae of Karnaphuli and Halda water.

The Kaptai hydroelectric plant has been constraint to release water drastically decreased, making it unable to keep saltwater from entering the Halda and Karnaphuli rivers upstream, which supplies water to Chattogram City. All the plants of Chattogram WASA use water from Karnaphuli and Halda rivers.

The Kaptai Hydro power station, only hydroelectric power plant of the country may be close down at any time. Presently, the water level of Kaptai lake has reached to the minimum that could force it to close down the generation.

Water released from the Kaptai dam flows swiftly and blocks saltwater in the high tide via the Karnaphuli river from entering to the Halda river. Water from Kaptai also enters the Halda river at normal times, reducing the salinity.

During the dry season, from November to March, if the Kaptai dam does not release enough water, the salinity level in the Halda river rises.

WASA deems the situation a "natural disaster" and says the crisis will not end without rainwater during monsoon.

For this unwanted reason the Chattogram WASA has been constrained to operate partially two water treatment plants based on the river during high tides, cutting water purification by roughly 80 million litres to 400 million litres from 480 million litres per day.

Several city areas, such as Halishahar, Uttar Kattali, Patenga, Baklia, Lalkhan Bazar, Shulkabahor, Amanbazar, Ambagan, Shershah, Kalurghat Industrial Area, and Chandanpura, are experiencing water supply disruptions.

Chattogram WASA has 78,542 connections for residential customers and 7,767 for commercial clients.


