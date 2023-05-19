Ctg dist admin removes nearly 5000 illegal occupants from risky hills







During the rainy season every year, some people had to die for hill slide due to heavy rainfall.



For this reason, the government had constituted the Chattogram Hill Management committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner including all district level officials of Chattogram to take an effective step to save the lives of hilly people.

In a meeting held recently, the committee decided to evict all illegal occupants during the rainy season and to demolish all illegal structures including high rise building in those risky hills, Abul Basher Mhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer on Thursday.



Meanwhile, a total of 6,558 families have been living in 26 hills of the port city, illegally in a very risky condition. Of them, 16 hills belong to government organisations and the rest 10 belong to private ownership.



With the severe cyclonic strom Mocha, the rainy season has already begun in the country. The district administrations concerned that the hill slide might took place any time during the heavy rainfall.



"So, we have taken the step to evacuate the people from risky hills, DC said.



Of the illegal occupants 3,000 families are living at risk in the different railway hills including Batali Hill, Motijharna and CRB areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.



It is also alleged that over one hundred hills have been disappeared completely in last 30 years and several hundreds of innocent people died in landslides caused mainly for the insensible hill cutting in the port city.



The worst suffering areas to the unabated hill cutting are Matijharna, Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area.Nurul Amin



CHATTOGRAM, May 18: The Chattogram district administrations have evacuated over 5000 members of nearly 1000 families from several hills of the city, who had been living for a long time creating shanties illegally at risk.



During the rainy season every year, some people had to die for hill slide due to heavy rainfall.



For this reason, the government had constituted the Chattogram Hill Management committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner including all district level officials of Chattogram to take an effective step to save the lives of hilly people.



In a meeting held recently, the committee decided to evict all illegal occupants during the rainy season and to demolish all illegal structures including high rise building in those risky hills, Abul Basher Mhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer on Thursday.



Meanwhile, a total of 6,558 families have been living in 26 hills of the port city, illegally in a very risky condition. Of them, 16 hills belong to government organisations and the rest 10 belong to private ownership.



With the severe cyclonic strom Mocha, the rainy season has already begun in the country. The district administrations concerned that the hill slide might took place any time during the heavy rainfall.



"So, we have taken the step to evacuate the people from risky hills, DC said.



Of the illegal occupants 3,000 families are living at risk in the different railway hills including Batali Hill, Motijharna and CRB areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.



It is also alleged that over one hundred hills have been disappeared completely in last 30 years and several hundreds of innocent people died in landslides caused mainly for the insensible hill cutting in the port city.



The worst suffering areas to the unabated hill cutting are Matijharna, Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area.



CHATTOGRAM, May 18: The Chattogram district administrations have evacuated over 5000 members of nearly 1000 families from several hills of the city, who had been living for a long time creating shanties illegally at risk.During the rainy season every year, some people had to die for hill slide due to heavy rainfall.For this reason, the government had constituted the Chattogram Hill Management committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner including all district level officials of Chattogram to take an effective step to save the lives of hilly people.In a meeting held recently, the committee decided to evict all illegal occupants during the rainy season and to demolish all illegal structures including high rise building in those risky hills, Abul Basher Mhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer on Thursday.Meanwhile, a total of 6,558 families have been living in 26 hills of the port city, illegally in a very risky condition. Of them, 16 hills belong to government organisations and the rest 10 belong to private ownership.With the severe cyclonic strom Mocha, the rainy season has already begun in the country. The district administrations concerned that the hill slide might took place any time during the heavy rainfall."So, we have taken the step to evacuate the people from risky hills, DC said.Of the illegal occupants 3,000 families are living at risk in the different railway hills including Batali Hill, Motijharna and CRB areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.It is also alleged that over one hundred hills have been disappeared completely in last 30 years and several hundreds of innocent people died in landslides caused mainly for the insensible hill cutting in the port city.The worst suffering areas to the unabated hill cutting are Matijharna, Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area.Nurul AminCHATTOGRAM, May 18: The Chattogram district administrations have evacuated over 5000 members of nearly 1000 families from several hills of the city, who had been living for a long time creating shanties illegally at risk.During the rainy season every year, some people had to die for hill slide due to heavy rainfall.For this reason, the government had constituted the Chattogram Hill Management committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner including all district level officials of Chattogram to take an effective step to save the lives of hilly people.In a meeting held recently, the committee decided to evict all illegal occupants during the rainy season and to demolish all illegal structures including high rise building in those risky hills, Abul Basher Mhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer on Thursday.Meanwhile, a total of 6,558 families have been living in 26 hills of the port city, illegally in a very risky condition. Of them, 16 hills belong to government organisations and the rest 10 belong to private ownership.With the severe cyclonic strom Mocha, the rainy season has already begun in the country. The district administrations concerned that the hill slide might took place any time during the heavy rainfall."So, we have taken the step to evacuate the people from risky hills, DC said.Of the illegal occupants 3,000 families are living at risk in the different railway hills including Batali Hill, Motijharna and CRB areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.It is also alleged that over one hundred hills have been disappeared completely in last 30 years and several hundreds of innocent people died in landslides caused mainly for the insensible hill cutting in the port city.The worst suffering areas to the unabated hill cutting are Matijharna, Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area.