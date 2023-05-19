Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg dist admin removes nearly 5000 illegal occupants from risky hills

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 18: The Chattogram district administrations have evacuated over 5000 members of nearly 1000 families from several hills of the city, who had been living for a long time creating shanties illegally at risk.

During the rainy season every year, some people had to die for hill slide due to heavy rainfall.

For this reason, the government had constituted the Chattogram Hill Management committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner including all district level officials of Chattogram to take an effective step to save the lives of hilly people.

In a meeting held recently, the committee decided to evict all illegal occupants during the rainy season and to demolish all illegal structures including high rise building in those risky hills, Abul Basher Mhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,558 families have been living in 26 hills of the port city, illegally in a very risky condition. Of them, 16 hills belong to government organisations and the rest 10 belong to private ownership.

With the severe cyclonic strom Mocha, the rainy season has already begun in the country. The district administrations concerned that the hill slide might took place any time during the heavy rainfall.

"So, we have taken the step to evacuate the people from risky hills, DC said.

Of the illegal occupants 3,000 families are living at risk in the different railway hills including Batali Hill, Motijharna and CRB areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.

It is also alleged that over one hundred hills have been disappeared completely in last 30 years and several hundreds of innocent people died in landslides caused mainly for the insensible hill cutting in the port city.

The worst suffering areas to the unabated hill cutting are Matijharna, Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area.Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 18: The Chattogram district administrations have evacuated over 5000 members of nearly 1000 families from several hills of the city, who had been living for a long time creating shanties illegally at risk.

During the rainy season every year, some people had to die for hill slide due to heavy rainfall.

For this reason, the government had constituted the Chattogram Hill Management committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner including all district level officials of Chattogram to take an effective step to save the lives of hilly people.

In a meeting held recently, the committee decided to evict all illegal occupants during the rainy season and to demolish all illegal structures including high rise building in those risky hills, Abul Basher Mhammad Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,558 families have been living in 26 hills of the port city, illegally in a very risky condition. Of them, 16 hills belong to government organisations and the rest 10 belong to private ownership.

With the severe cyclonic strom Mocha, the rainy season has already begun in the country. The district administrations concerned that the hill slide might took place any time during the heavy rainfall.

"So, we have taken the step to evacuate the people from risky hills, DC said.

Of the illegal occupants 3,000 families are living at risk in the different railway hills including Batali Hill, Motijharna and CRB areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.

It is also alleged that over one hundred hills have been disappeared completely in last 30 years and several hundreds of innocent people died in landslides caused mainly for the insensible hill cutting in the port city.

The worst suffering areas to the unabated hill cutting are Matijharna, Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One more witness deposes against Arav Khan
Ctg water production increases slightly due to rainfall
Ctg dist admin removes nearly 5000 illegal occupants from risky hills
BUET student commits suicide in city
Gold bars worth Tk 25cr seized at Shahjalal Airport
People have no confidence in electoral system: GM Quader   
Talking about democracy doesn’t suit BNP: Quader
AL now reckless to cling to power illegally: Fakhrul


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft