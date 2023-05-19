BUET student commits suicide in city





A student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been found hanging from the ceiling fan at a residence in the Ganaktuli area of the capital.He is Rafiul Islam, 21, a student of the chemical engineering department. Abdul Ahad, Officer-in-Charge of Hazaribagh Police Station, said Rafiul used to reside in the residence with his family. Being reported, the police went to the residence and found the room locked from the inside.Around 12:00pm, they broke into the room and found Rafiul hanging from the ceiling fan, he said, adding relatives said Rafiul had been suffering from depression recently.