|
BUET student commits suicide in city
Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 96
|
A student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been found hanging from the ceiling fan at a residence in the Ganaktuli area of the capital.
He is Rafiul Islam, 21, a student of the chemical engineering department. Abdul Ahad, Officer-in-Charge of Hazaribagh Police Station, said Rafiul used to reside in the residence with his family. Being reported, the police went to the residence and found the room locked from the inside.