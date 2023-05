Customs officials seized 204 gold bars, weighing over 23kgs, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Thursday morning.



Customs officials seized 204 gold bars, weighing over 23kgs, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Thursday morning.Kazi Farid Uddin, additional commissioner of Customs House, informed this to reporters at a press briefing at the airport on Thursday afternoon.He said customs officials found the gold abandoned at the cargo of a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines that landed at the airport around 11:30am from Muscat to Dhaka via Chattogram.