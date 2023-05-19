Video
Home Back Page

People have no confidence in electoral system: GM Quader   

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent


Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman and the deputy leader of the opposition in parliament GM Quader on Thursday alleged that the people have no confidence in the country's electoral system.
 
He said this while holding a joint meeting of the party's presidium members and parliamentarians at the JP chairman's Banani office.
GM Quader said, "We have come to know from various sources that a mayoral candidate of Awami League has announced what percentage of votes he will get to be elected in the polls. He is also telling how many votes his rival candidates will get in the city corporation polls."

"We'll remain there in the election race to turn victorious. Our candidates will get good results if the polls are held in a free, fair and credible manner," he hoped. The elections to five city polls will begin with voting in Gazipur City Corporation on May 25.

As per the schedules announced by the Election Commission, the voting will be held in Khulna and Barishal on June 12 and in Rajshahi and Sylhet on June 21.

About the cancellation of additional security escorts for the envoys of different countries, the Jatiya Party chief said the security of diplomats should be ensured. "We want assurance of the safety of diplomats according to international standards so that they can work safely in our country."

He feared that the political situation in the country may become chaotic in the days to come. "None of us know what happens in the field of politics. In such a reality, both the government and the opposition are at risk. So, we have to make the right decision in politics."


