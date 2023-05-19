Talking about democracy doesn’t suit BNP: Quader







"Awami League has traditionally respected the democratic process and the people's mandate. Only the Awami League has done everything to restore democracy and people's voting rights in the country," he said in a statement.



Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said military dictator Ziaur Rahman, founder of BNP, seized the state power unconstitutionally and destroyed the country's democratic culture and values.

The constitutional and democratic rights of the country's people were crushed under the boots of the military dictatorship, he added.



By enforcing curfew and creating a farce in the name of elections, mockery was made to the country's people, the AL general secretary said, repeating that the talking of democracy does not suit BNP.



He said BNP leaders are continuously making monotonous statements after becoming failure in waging a movement.



The BNP leaders criticise the incumbent government just for the sake of criticism, he said, adding "Conspiracy, falsehood, propaganda and provocative statements are the BNP's tools to halt the country's economic progress being achieved due to the development policies taken by the Prime minister Sheikh Hasina government".



Quader said the BNP's only goal is to seize the state power by any means and on the contrary, the people are the strength of the Awami League.



It is ridiculous to talk about mass uprising in a movement where there is no public participation and which is driven only by lust for power, he said.



Claiming that Bangladesh was turned into a sanctuary of terrorists and militancy during the BNP reign, the road transport minister said the security measures required for diplomats as per international norms remain unchanged. BSS



