AL now reckless to cling to power illegally: Fakhrul

Protests arrest of party men on trumped up charges

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government arrested BNP leaders and activists and intimidated them by searching their houses without any warrant to nullify BNP's peaceful political activities."  

He said it at a press release protesting against arrest of BNP leaders and activists in Jamalpur, Sherpur and Netrokona.
Fakhrul said, "The Awami authoritarian government has now become reckless to cling to power illegally. Therefore, the fascist ruling group is adopting a cruel way to keep the people of the country in fear by oppressing and persecuting the opposition party leaders and activists."

On Wednesday night police arrested Rezaul Karim Bulbul, President of BNP Ghosherpara Union of Melandah Upazila of Jamalpur district, Golam Kibria Organizational Secretary and Mamunur Rashid General Secretary of Phulkocha Union BNP, Bela Joint Convener of Kulia Union BNP and Md Kamal Student Affairs Secretary of Sherpur district BNP.

In Netrokona Co-organizing Secretary of Netrakona District Juba Dal Syed Tofail Mir and the Member Secretary of the Municipal Swecchasebok Dal Rashedul Islam Jewel were arrested on trumped up charges.



