Today is the 7th death anniversary of Al-Haj AKM Nurun Nabi, former president of editorial council of The Daily Financial Times. He was also a former District Registrar and father of editor of The Daily Financial Times Anwarul Kabir Shahzada.He died of cardiac arrest at BSMMU.He was 78 years old.A Qurankhawani and a doa mahfil will be held in the morning at the deceased's Dhaka residence and also after Jumma prayers at Gopibagh graveyard. His family members requested all to attend the doa and milad mahfil and to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.