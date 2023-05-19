Fire hydrants will be installed in all DNCC markets: DNCC Mayor







"The fire hydrant will have 60,000 litres of water. It can operate for at least 40 minutes. If we can survive for 40 minutes, and if the road is empty, we can reduce damages," the DNCC mayor said.



He made the statement as he inaugurated a fire hydrant under the integrated community firefighting and water supply system at Mohakhali Shattola slum in the capital on Thursday.

"The Shattola slum is a model for fire safety. Fire hydrants will also be installed in other slum areas in phases," he said.



Atiqul said Dhaka North City Corporation has provided 17 volunteers to efficiently use the fire hydrant during any incident.



There will be a reservoir, a hose pipe and 17 trained volunteers to use the fire hydrant, the mayor said.



"If there is a fire here, the fire alarm will go off immediately. Fire exits have been introduced in this slum. We've also shown what to do in case of a fire," he added.



The DNCC mayor said safety measures, including fire hydrants, will be ensured in the markets under the north city corporation.



"Mohakhali Kachabazar will be built as a model for fire safety. Later, fire hydrants will be installed in all other markets based on the model."



He also urged people to stop taking selfies or videos during a fire incident and cooperate with the fire service and make way for fire-fighting equipment.



The mayor said due to the lack of water bodies in Dhaka, it's becoming increasingly tough for firefighters to collect water during an emergency.



"When there's a fire emergency, there's no water to douse the blaze," he said. "Our canals and water bodies have been encroached. So there is no water." UNB



