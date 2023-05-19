Video
JU appoints 2 new assistant proctors

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
JU Correspondent

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University appointed Assistant Prof Rowshonara Akter Akhi of Finance and Banking department and Tanvir Ahamed of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering department as new assistant proctors of the university.

An office order signed by JU registrar (Contractual) Rahima Kaneez confirmed the appointment on Wednesday.

"They will be serving as the assistant proctor for the next two years from the date of their joining,' according to the office order.


