

UN recognizes Sheikh Hasina’s initiative for community clinic: Hasan



"It proves that today the United Nations also lauds Sheikh Hasina and her style of running the government and recognizes her works for the people," he said while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the ministry conference room at secretariat here.



Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said when the proposal 'Sheikh Hasina Initiative' was adopted at the United Nations (UN) on May 16 (it was May 17 in Bangladesh) which is coincidently Homecoming Day of Sheikh Hasina.

He said 71 countries co-sponsored the proposal with Bangladesh which has been adopted unanimously at the UN. Asked about BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that a storm appears in the political arena likewise 'Mocha', the minister said when the people remained panicked and anxious about security of life due to approaching severe cyclonic storm Mocha, Mirza Fakhrul compared it with politics and mocked over the cyclone without thinking about how to stand by the people or minimize the damages. �BSS



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's brainchild 'community clinic' system has been adopted unanimously as a resolution with the titled "The Sheikh Hasina Initiative" at the UN."It proves that today the United Nations also lauds Sheikh Hasina and her style of running the government and recognizes her works for the people," he said while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the ministry conference room at secretariat here.Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said when the proposal 'Sheikh Hasina Initiative' was adopted at the United Nations (UN) on May 16 (it was May 17 in Bangladesh) which is coincidently Homecoming Day of Sheikh Hasina.He said 71 countries co-sponsored the proposal with Bangladesh which has been adopted unanimously at the UN. Asked about BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that a storm appears in the political arena likewise 'Mocha', the minister said when the people remained panicked and anxious about security of life due to approaching severe cyclonic storm Mocha, Mirza Fakhrul compared it with politics and mocked over the cyclone without thinking about how to stand by the people or minimize the damages. �BSS