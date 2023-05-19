DU BCL fixes rickshaw fare for campus area







It will be applicable from May 21, said a press release issued by the unit President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat on Thursday.



Besides, the BCL branch primarily provided one hundred uniforms to the rickshaw pullers.

"The number of the uniforms will be increased later," said Shaikat.



The press release also said that they reached the decision to fix the fares after discussing with students and rickshaw pullers several times.



Students of the university appreciated this imitative since unstable fare often leads to altercation.



The BCL unit leaders also handed over a chart of the fares to university Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman on Thursday.



"We will hang the fare charts at different points on the campus soon," Shoyon told the Daily Observer.



