Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:53 PM
UN adopts first ever resolution on community based health care

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023

It is encouraging to note that the United Nations has unanimously adopted the first ever resolution on community-based health care. It was our permanent representative to the UN to have introduced the resolution titled "Community-based primary health care: A participatory and inclusive approach to universal health coverage" at the General Assembly, co-sponsored by 70 countries.

However, the resolution is the outcome of a four month long intense negotiation and diplomatic engagement. On that note - it is a diplomatic success story for Bangladesh and also Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It was she to have introduced this unique community clinic model in Bangladesh while serving her first term as prime minister in 1998. The model has manifestly revolutionised the health care delivery mechanism to reach doorsteps of people all over the country, particularly those in under-served and remote areas.

In short, the model reflects Bangladesh's commitment to improve health and well-being of its citizens while contributing to global health equity. The incumbent government has so far established more than 14,000 community clinics all over the country, each clinic serving 6,000 people on average.

We, however, offer our profound thanks to the UN for adopting the new resolution on community based healthcare. The resolution would unquestionably aid UN member states to explore and adopt community based health care practices to benefit from the successful Bangladesh experience. At the same time, we congratulate our diplomats concerned to have shown pure commitment in pursuing and materialising the new resolution. Our Permanent Mission to the UN has been playing a key role in global health diplomacy over the last few years and as a continuation of its efforts, this resolution was conceptualised and initiated by the Mission earlier this year.   

We believe successful implementation of the resolution can positively impact the lives of billions and their families and native communities scattered around the world. In addition, the resolution acknowledges the decisive roles community clinics play in promoting primary health care, women empowerment, community engagement and mobilisation to achieve universal access to health.

Most important is that it has a far-reaching impact in promoting international cooperation for universal health coverage as it woos international financial institutions, multilateral and regional development banks and donors to provide appropriate resources - particularly for developing countries to strengthen community based health services towards carrying out respective SDGs.

In conclusion, now that the UN has adopted this promising resolution, we would expect all member states to benefit from it. It has huge potentials to transform the global reality of community based healthcare, all for the better.


