Exclusive interview of Defence Minister of the Republic of Kosovo



The Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kosovo Armend Mehaj has recently visited Dhaka. The minister, with the newest military formation in Europe discussed, exchanged opinions and views with Bangladeshi government and armed forces officials on the opportunities for defence cooperation between the two countries. In this exclusive interview given to The Daily Observer, we focused on issues such as cooperation between Bangladesh and Kosovo, especially in the field of defence, the transformation of the Kosovo Security Force and global security issues. From Minister Mehaj's messages it is obvious that the two parties are determined to develop cooperation in the field of defence.



Daily Observer: What is the current state of Kosovo-Bangladesh defence co-operation programme and how was the beginning?



Mr Armend Mehaj: Kosovo Security Force is advancing and is focused on its goal of joining NATO. The Ministry of Defense does have cooperation with many countries. We have MoU with more than 15 countries and in process we have many new countries that we are interested to have cooperation with. Regarding Bangladesh we have received several offers and we are in revision on the cooperation possibilities. The fact that I am visiting Bangladesh as the Minister of Defense is a step that I believe shows commitment in the beginning of a good bilateral cooperation.

Daily Observer: Is there a plan to transform KSF (Kosovo Security Force) to a regular full-fledged army, If yes, how and by when?



Mr Armend Mehaj: As of now I want to thank our allies who have stood and are standing by us and are contributing to strengthening the KSF as well as the successful implementation process of the '10-year comprehensive transition plan. This plan is developed in three phases whilst we are in the second phase of implementation. A great contribution in every step taken on the development of KSF has been made by NALT advisers, representatives of the 17 NATO member countries, with whom MoD and the KSF have excellent relations. In addition to cooperation with NALT, the MoD and KSF have excellent relations with KFOR, whose mandate and role throughout every process we value and respect. With the highest dedication, the KSF is committed to increasing the professional and operational capacities, while as Minister of Defence I have fulfilled the promises where we have recently approved the legislative package by giving the focus to civilian democratic oversight over the military; and especially by concentrating on harmonizing the legal requirements to align our preparations in the process of Kosovo's integration with NATO. Kosovo is now part of missions abroad like in Kuwait for example, supporting neighbouring countries in earthquakes, wild fire, we are part of the Ukraine Contact Group on supporting Ukraine and also we are helping NATO in their mission with the Afghan refugees.



Daily Observer: What security threats are Kosovo facing against the backdrop of increased Serbian hostilities and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War? What are the most probable threat perceptions?



Mr Armend Mehaj: Following the latest developments, when the values of democracy have been challenged by an aggressive doctrine from Russia toward Ukraine, we remain vigilant to coordinate activities and show the highest commitment to working together with our partners and allies while looking forward to our partners applying an integrative approach of the Western Balkans in the EU and the integration of Kosovo in NATO. However, we see the threat from Serbia during these times through parallel structures and Russian involvement. You all know our history, which is never enough to be repeated and to show the world how much Kosovo have suffered from the Serbian occupation where thousands of people were killed, massacred, tortured and raped and still no justice. Any attack toward a democratic country beyond an invasion and attack on a free country and its people is also an attack to democratic values which unite us all. In these difficult times, we should find the strength to unite.



Daily Observer: There has been a series of meetings held between Kosovo Ambassador in Dhaka and senior defence and security officials of Bangladesh. What is next in the upcoming agenda?



Mr Armend Mehaj: Yes. While our Ambassadors abroad conduct courtesy calls, bilateral cooperation opportunities are also discussed. In this context, our Ambassador to Bangladesh had courtesy calls with the former Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed and incumbent Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed. During these talks, it was also discussed about opportunities for bilateral cooperation. As a result of all these communications, the parties had so far, as a delegation we visited Bangladesh and evaluated cooperation opportunities in detail.



Daily Observer: Is there a plan for a joint military exercise in any of the two countries soon, and since the KSF has already took part in an international peace-keeping mission abroad in 2021?



Mr Armend Mehaj: One of many achievements in 2021 is the co-deployment alongside the US Army in the first historical peacekeeping mission in Kuwait. It was a process that required a lot of dedication, coordination, and multilateral partners to accomplish the procedures and processes that were needed, while KSF was able to deliver and undertake its duties with dignity and professionalism. The most recent achievement of our KSF members is the humanitarian mission in Turkiye from the recent earthquake! Moreover, for the first time, Kosovo has participated as the host state in the largest international exercise 'DEFENDER EUROPE 21'. Organized in the Balkan region, and together with our strategic partners, we are ready to be the host country for the 'DEFENDER EUROPE 23' field exercise. Kosovo will participate with around 1300 soldiers of the KSF, engaged both in Kosovo and several other countries. Therefore, we are looking forward to strengthening our international cooperation in the field of defence and always coordinated with our allies so we can do better in the aspect of security for example through exercises! It can be together with Bangladesh and its neighbouring countries together with the US!



Daily Observer: How do you plan to modernise the existing KSF, in terms of equipping it with advanced technology and military equipments?



Mr Armend Mehaj: Due to repeated threats from Serbia and Russia, there is an immediate need to increase the number of NATO defence troops, thus increasing preventive vigilance, and on the other hand, KFOR troops are the ones who assist in the further extension of the security structures and capacity building Modernizing KSF will be done only based on NATO rules and regulations and according to their standards.



A geographic benefit for Kosovo is that it does not have to accommodate a navy, but do you plan to establish a limited scale air force anytime soon?



I am trying to bring to life the Smart Defence initiative among WB countries and this initiative would make it easier for all of us to better cooperate and share our needs and capacities with one another when needed but this remains to be seen in the near future.



Daily Observer: How can regular defence co-operation programmes between the two countries turn out to be mutually beneficial?



Mr Armend Mehaj: A Memorandum of Understanding between two countries would help in clearing the purposes of both Ministries and it would help in clarifying the needs of Bangladesh and Kosovo by coming up with a specific plan of cooperation.



