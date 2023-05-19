Youth nabbed for throwing acid on girl





During primary interrogation, the accused confessed his crime, the OC added. MOULVIBAZAR, May 18: Police arrested a young man on Monday afternoon allegedly for throwing acid on a teenage girl in Rajnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.The arrested man is Lal Chan Bauri, 25, son of Anil Bauri, a resident of Chandbagh Tea Garden area of the upazila.According to the case statement, Lal Chan often used to tease the victim on street, and he also sent a marriage proposal to the victim's family but the family members rejected the proposal. Being rejected, the accused became outraged and threw acid on the victim when she was cooking in the kitchen at around 9 pm on Sunday, which left the victim's right eye and cheek burnt.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajnagar Police Station Binay Bhuson Roy said the injured was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and the accused was arrested by police.During primary interrogation, the accused confessed his crime, the OC added.