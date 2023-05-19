Video
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Gazipur, Moulvibazar

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Moulvibazar, recently.
 
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nasrin Akter, 22, wife of Hriday, a resident of Majlishpur area in Gazipur City.

According to police, Hriday strangled his wife Nasrin Akter to death over a family dispute in the morning. Then, he left the body inside the house and ran away with his daughter.

Later on, locals spotted the body of the woman in her house and informed police. On information, police went to the scene and recovered the body at around 11 am.

Sub-Inspector of Mauna Police Camp Mintu Mia confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A guard of lemon orchard was murdered in Sreemangal Upazila of the district recently.

Deceased Champa Lal Munda, 37, was the son of late Ramji Munda of Padmachhara Tea Garden area under Madhabpur Union in Kamalganj Upazila.

However, police arrested one Bishwanath, a resident of Hossainabad Tea Garden area, in this connection.

Police and local sources said locals saw the senseless body of Champa Lal lying in a lemon orchard of Debbarma at Daluchhara under Sreemangal Union on Sunday morning.

Later on, Champa Lal died at Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex n Sunday night while undergoing treatment.
 
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Sreemangal Police Station Jahangir Hossain Sarder confirmed the incident.


