Four people found dead in four districts







KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: The body of a missing youth was recovered after 20 hours of his missing from the Karnaphuli River in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



Kaptai Fire Service and Civil Defense personnel recovered the body from Hadi Tila Ansar Camp area at around 8 am.

Deceased Sirajul Salehin Akib, 24, was the son of Sahidul Islam Babu, a resident of that area. He was a student at Chattogram Port City University.



Kaptai Fire Service Station leader Abdul Qaiyum said the youth drowned in the river due to a storm in that area while he was taking bath with his friend on Wednesday afternoon.



Being informed, the fire service personnel started rescue operation and recovered the body on Thursday morning, the station leader added.



Kaptai Police Outpost In-Charge Shahinur Rahman Mia said the body has been handed over to the deceased's family.



BARGUNA: The body of a missing child was recovered from the Bishkhali River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



Deceased Fatima Akter, 5, was the daughter of Kamrul Sikdar, a resident of Kakchira area under Patharghata Upazila.



According to police, Fatima went missing while she was taking bath in the river on Tuesday afternoon. Locals and relatives tried but could not find the girl. Later on, a diving team of fire service from Patuakhali went there and carried out rescue operations but they also did not find the child.



On Wednesday morning, locals spotted the body floating in the Bishkhali River and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raguna Sadar Police Station (PS) Ali Ahmed confirmed the incident.



RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy, who went missing from his house on Monday afternoon, from a field in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



Deceased Eyamin, 8, was the son of Alam Masud, a resident of Dhaka's Merul Badda area under Badda PS.



Amena Begum, mother of the deceased, said, "Eyamin went missing after returning home from school at around 11 am. We searched for him at most of the all possible places but failed to locate him and filed a general diary with Badda PS."



"I had to start family with one Farid as Eyamin's father, Masud became mentally ill. He might have killed my son," Amena Begum said.



Rupganj PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Miraz said locals saw the body of the child in the field and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's mother filed a case with the PS and legal procedures were under process in this regard, the SI added.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from a canal in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Liakat Ali Sarkar, 50, a resident of Dogachhi Village in the upazila.



Police sources said locals spotted Liaquat Ali's body lying near a canal in Monpirita area and informed police in the morning.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Baraigram PS OC Abu Sddiq confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



