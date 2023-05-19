

Boro farmers face labourer crisis in Rajshahi



Farmers are making rapid Boro-harvesting to avoid wind and heavy rainfall. They are happy for bumper yields, but now concerning about the labourer crisis.



According to field sources, even at higher wages, labourers are not found.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of farmers said, the labourer crisis has increased the labourer wage, and due to higher labour cost, the cost of farming is going up. Despite bumper yields they will get less profits, they added.



According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Rajshahi, Boro paddy has been cultivated on 68 thousand and 600 hectare (ha) of land against the target of 65 thousand and 300 ha.



Farmers started harvesting activities with delight, but now they are experiencing frustration over the labourer crisis in all upazilas of Rajshahi District having bumper yielded Boro fields.



In Barind region, ethnic labourers are mostly used in Boro paddy cutting and threshing. But this year ethnic labourers have left villages for work in town. Their migration to town has created the agriculture labourer crisis in Barind villages.



A farmer of Durgapur Upazila Sabur Ali said, "I have cultivated Boro paddy on five bighas. Yield has been good. I will start cutting immediately. But I am not getting labourers at fair price. each labourer charges Tk 800 to 1,000."



Previous years agriculture labourers would come to Rajshahi from Chapainawabganj during the harvesting time. But this year, they are yet to come, he added.



A Godagari Upazila farmer Abdul Mazid said, this year 4.5 maunds of paddy are asked for cutting and harvesting per one bigha by a team of six/seven labourers against previous 2.5 maund.



Boro farming cost has already increased for additional irrigation. At the same time, hailstorm hampered yields in several areas, he added.



Others like Manirul, Shafiqul, and Milon said, the labourer crisis has put them into disarray.



A Poba Upazila farmer Abdul Gafur said, BRRI-28 and Jherashail were cultivated at Tk 7,000-8,000 per bigha; a production of 20-22 per bigha is expected. "But the present market price of new Boro paddy will not benefit us," he added.



He further said, at present per maund Boro paddy is selling at Tk 1,200 against last year's Tk 1,300. "This price will not give us profits," he maintained.



DAE'S-Rajashahi Deputy Director Mozdar Hossain said, so far, about 40 per cent cutting have been finished.

He confirmed additional cost of irrigation and labourer. It is expected that farmers would be able to bring in their crops at time, he added.



"If Chapainawabganj labourers come, the labourer crisis will not be felt," he maintained.



