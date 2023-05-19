Two die in unnatural incidents







JAMALPUR: A man died after a banyan tree fell on him during storm in Ambaria Village under Melandah Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased was identified as Md Sujan Mia, 38, son of Suja Mia, resident of the same area.

Police and local sources said a banyan tree fell on the shop of Sujon at around 8:30 pm when he was staying inside it during the storm. He died on the spot.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man, who was injured after falling from a mango tree in Bagha Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Tuesday afternoon.



Deceased Fazlur Rahman, son of Abdul Wahab, was a resident of Baniapara Village under Bagha Municipality.



Local sources said Fazlur fell from a mango tree in the area on May 12 last, which left him critically injured.



He was rescued and taken to the Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.



Later on, Fazlur succumbed to his injuries at the ICU of the RMCH on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment.



The deceased's elder brother Nazrul Islam confirmed the news.



